Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 21 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $12.3 million in federal grant funding.
Towns in the Wabash Valley receiving the grants are Mecca, Carlisle and Newport.
Mecca was awarded $500,000 to rehabilitate the town’s fire station. The project will repurpose the current 3,450 square foot truck bay space into a multi-functional space for training, running reports and a community gathering place. Also, additions to the building will include locker room space and two drive through truck bays with two back-in truck bays totaling 3,262 square feet.
Carlisle was awarded $600,000 for drinking water system improvements. The project will upgrade the town’s water treatment facility, to include replacing the existing gallon-per-minute package treatment units along with structural improvements to the building's HVAC and electrical systems and a new backup generator Also, new high service pump motors and variable frequency drives will be installed, as well as new pressure and flow instrumentation devices.
Newport was awarded $700,000 for drinking water system improvements. The project will renovate the deteriorating infrastructure with the purpose of preventing a complete system failure. Renovations include upgrading all the well disinfection facilities, back-up power and control; building a new well building, installing SCADA equipment, replacing the existing water treatment plant, along with replacing the booster station and existing ground storage tank.
The state of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
The first round of the 2020 CDBG program begins on February 24, 2020, with proposals due on April 3 and final applications due May 22. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/cdbg.htm.
