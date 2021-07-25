The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC’s Community Fund donated over $14,000 across 13 local organizations in June, including $5,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to support its “ ‘Meat’ the Need” initiative.
The funds received by Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat then donated to agencies serving food-insecure residents within the UDWI 11-county service area.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.8 million pounds of food, providing over 7.5 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 500 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
The grant was a part of UDWI’s Community Fund, a non-profit organization created by the cooperative that provides members an avenue to make a difference in their communities.
The program works by allowing members to round up their energy bills to the next whole dollar, and UDWI then awards the amount collected to local organizations. The UDWI Community Fund is accepting applications now for its next grant cycle. All nonprofit businesses in UDWI’s service area are encouraged to apply. Visit UDWI’s website to learn more about the program and to start an application.
