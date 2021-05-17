Catholic Charities of Terre Haute will provide free meals to all children participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis beginning June 1 and ending August 13 at Ryves Youth Center, Etling Hall, 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.
Snacks will be offered from 12:00 to 1:30 pm. Supper will be provided 4:30 to 5:30 pm.
Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. These meals, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be the same for all participants without any discrimination.
For further information, contact Jennifer Buell at (812) 232-1447.
