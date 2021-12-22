Meadows Elementary families and educators opposed to the school’s recommended closure took to the streets Wednesday — going door-to-door to pass out flyers and planting signs in several locations.
“We’re just trying to inform the community in the Meadows district about what is happening,” said Jenny Mueller, president of the Meadows PTO. About 20 people were involved in the effort.
She was accompanied by her son, Camas, age 7, a Meadows first grade student.
“My school is maybe going to shut down,” he said. “I do not want that to happen. I like Meadows. ... I like everything about it — my teacher, my friends, recess and lunch.”
The school board is considering a recommendation to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary to reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining enrollment. Two elementary schools, Deming and West Vigo, were closed earlier this year and repurposed.
Many Meadows parents and employees oppose Meadows’ closing and addressed the board at its Dec. 13 meeting.
Opponents also conducted a protest in downtown Terre Haute on Dec. 11.
“We’re really talking about the lack of disclosure through all this,” said Angela Tanner, another Meadows parent. “We’ve organized this in about two weeks’ time because there was no transparency.”
The district committee that made the recommendation “did not keep any minutes,” Tanner said. “It sounds like the school corporation had an agenda from the get-go on which schools they wanted closed.”
The group was out Wednesday morning. “It’s not an ideal time of day, but anyone who was home has been extremely receptive,” Tanner said. Some plan to write to school board members.
Kyle Kershaw, also a Meadows parent, said, “Many of us have requested pieces of data, financial data and meeting minutes, and none have been provided.”
In the flyer, which says “Save Meadows School,” the group says that “current enrollment is skewed. Over the past several years, significant programs have been pulled from Meadows and rumors of closure have deterred new families in the district from enrolling.”
The Vigo County School Corp. says the school’s enrollment is less than 200 students.
The flyer also states that “budgetary proof has not been provided regarding net savings from last year’s school closures and projected savings from the closure of Meadows, especially since the building is being repurposed” and staff will maintain employment in the district.
Another concern relates to a proposed residential “Educators Village” or essential worker village on the south side of the Meadows property.
The group also asks about the potential impact on property and resale value on homes without a neighborhood elementary school. “What about growth on the east side of Terre Haute?” the flyer reads.
The group has an online petition on change.org, which had 83 signatures about 7:30 p.m. early Wednesday.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the district announced that the Vigo County School Board will conduct a “listening session” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Meadows Elementary.
“The board will welcome the public to comment, while the administration will address the common themes shared at the last board meeting by community members,” according to a news release.
The School Board is expected to act on the proposal to close/repurpose Meadows at its Jan. 10 meeting.
VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth said he will address issues raised by those opposed to the proposed closing/repurposing of Meadows at the Jan. 5 meeting.
As far as the closing/repurposing of a school, “There is nothing you like about doing any of that,” Haworth said. But he pointed back to the district’s strategic plan approved by the school board in early 2020, which called for the closure of three elementary schools to help right-size the district and bring expenditures in line with revenues.
He said the elementary consolidation committee that recommended the school closures “was given a very difficult task. In my mind, they’ve done the work, they’ve looked at the data, they’ve measured it multiple times,” he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
