Meadows decision likely Monday

The Vigo County School Board is expected to take action Monday on a recommendation to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary School.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at the administration offices at 501 Olive St. in West Terre Haute. The regular meeting will be preceded by annual organizational and board of finance meetings.
The recommendation calls for Meadows to be closed/repurposed at the end of the 2021-22 school year to reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining VCSC enrollment.
In 1983, the district had 18,000 students; by 2030, it’s estimated enrollment will drop to 13,000.
The district, which has been deficit spending, is working to bring expenditures in line with revenues. The district strategic plan calls for the closing/repurposing of a third elementary school; two elementary schools, Deming and West Vigo, were closed and repurposed at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The Meadows School community has been outspoken in raising questions about the closing/repurposing of their school and has fought to keep it open.
About 50 people spoke at Wednesday’s “listening session” conducted at the school.
Opponents also conducted a protest in downtown Terre Haute Dec. 11. On Dec. 21, they went door to door passing out flyers and posting signs in Meadows neighborhoods.
Many are concerned about what they describe as a lack of transparency in the process, and they’ve asked for data related to cost savings for closing Deming and West Vigo schools as well as projected cost savings for closing Meadows.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Rob Haworth said the closing of Deming and West Vigo as elementary schools generated close to $1.2 million in staff savings.
Angela Tanner, one of the parents active in recent efforts, stated that “after repeated requests, we have still never seen any budget numbers showing us the net savings for closing Meadows. ...The entire process has been shuttered from public view.”
The school board is there to do the “checks and balances” on the administration. “If they vote to close Meadows Elementary, then they have failed everyone who voted for them because they are blindly following a recommendation with absolutely no concrete evidence that this was the only and best option,” Tanner stated Friday.
Parents and school staff also have raised concerns about traffic and safety issues at Davis Park, where most Meadows students would attend; they’ve also pointed to concerns about overcrowding at some of the receiving schools, including Lost Creek.
Staff fear the closing/repurposing would have adverse impacts on students with mental health issues or those with disabilities. Children will get lost in larger schools, parents said.
Opponents also are concerned about the potential impact on property and resale value on homes without a neighborhood elementary school; they point to growth on Terre Haute’s east side.
Jenny Mueller, president of the Meadows PTO, says the justification presented for the repurposing of Meadows Elementary “does not make logical or financial sense. If the decision is driven by budgetary reasons, the community has a right to see the breakdown of the expected operational savings ... We have yet to see that.”
She also pointed to a facilities assessment and demographic study that project enrollment growth for the school.
According to Katelynn Liebermann, VCSC interim spokesperson, “This is a challenging conversation for our community and certainly not an easy decision to make. The district appreciates the efforts of the committee, as well as the staff, students, families, and community members that attended Wednesday’s listening session to share their perspectives and additional information.”
Liebermann also stated, “We anticipate the board will make a final decision on Monday.”
If the board approves the repurposing, the district anticipates enrollment at Davis Park next year to be 368, up from 278 this year; 698 at Lost Creek, up from 668 this year; 430 at Franklin, up from 390 this year; and 449 at DeVaney, up from 400 this year. In each case, school capacity exceeds next year’s projected enrollments, according to VCSC.
District officials say class sizes are not expected to increase next year. Teachers will be added to the four receiving schools, and the average elementary class size is expected to be 21 students, Haworth said Wednesday.
At Monday’s organizational meetings, new board officers will be chosen. The board also will approve the 2022 board meeting calendar.
During a board executive, or closed session, prior to the regular meeting, the board will discuss collective bargaining; implementation of security systems; a real property transaction; school consolidation; and a personnel matter.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
