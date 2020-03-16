Meadows Cafe feeds school kids for free

For one Farrington Grove kindergarten pupil, getting a free lunch from the Meadows Cafe on Monday was a big relief since he won't get lunch due to school cancellations.
His grandmother also picked up a hot spaghetti meal for another grandson.
“They live in the housing projects,” the grandmother said. “His mother has no car, no way to get out and get them food. So we came here.”
For the next eight school days, Meadows Cafe is providing free Grab and Go Lunches for children who come by the kiosk outside from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Tracey Jackson of Meadows Cafe said the restaurant staff understands the hardship the unplanned school closing has for families.
Close to 40 meals had been passed out in the first 20 minutes the kiosk was open.
Isabella Juarez and her brother Justin Juarez said they passed on the food distribution at South Vigo High School to get a hot meal at The Meadows.
“I think its real nice,” Justin said of the spaghetti meal with bread, a brownie and drink.
“We went to South, but they had PBJ and she didn't want that, so we came here,” he said of Isabella.
Both are students at Honey Creek Middle School.
The Grab and Go menu for the rest of the week is pizza, corn and cookies on Tuesday, a chili cheese dog and fries on Wednesday, a sloppy Joe with fries on Thursday, chicken nuggets with fries on Friday. All meals come with a drink.
Jackson said meals will also be provided next week until Spring Break begins on Thursday.
