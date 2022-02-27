Meadows back on Vigo school board agenda

The Vigo County School Board tonight will consider a request by board member Joni Wise to rescind its Jan. 10 decision to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary, according to the agenda.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at the West Terre Haute administration office conference center, 501 W. Olive St.
The agenda includes an opportunity for citizen comment near the end of the meeting, but not at the start of the meeting.
In January, the board voted 5-2 to close and repurpose the school at the end of the current school year. Wise and board member Rosemarie Scott voted against the school consolidation.
On Feb. 7, Wise said she had reviewed the school district’s submission as part of the regional Readi grant proposal, which included funding for an Essential Worker Village on property adjacent to the school.
The district submitted its Readi grant proposal last year before the board had made a decision to close/repurpose Meadows Elementary, she said
At the Feb. 7 board meeting, Wise said she believes that in the spirit of transparency and trust, the closure and repurposing of the elementary school needs more discussion.
Wise said she believes the district “put the cart before the horse” in seeking the grant funding before the board had made a final decision on Meadows Elementary.
Parents and others from the Meadows community have a petition opposing development of the Meadows School field. As of Thursday, 228 people had signed it. The petition states, “the Vigo County School Corp. is considering building 100 homes for sale and/or rent in the Meadows School field.”
In other matters, Jonathan Mayes, legal counsel with Bose, McKinney and Evans, will comment on a recent advisory opinion by the Indiana public access counselor regarding a district school consolidation committee that recommended the closure of Meadows.
In that opinion, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt stated the school district acted “contrary to the Open Door law” when it authorized a committee to operate behind closed doors and take official action on public business — the future of Meadows Elementary — outside of a public meeting.
According to the opinion, “VCSC concedes that the committee was formed for the specific purpose of addressing the closure of two elementary schools [and later a third]. This is public business by any legitimate and reasonable definition.”
The district responded that it was “grateful for this new guidance” and would in the future issue notices that the consolidation committee will meet in closed sessions “as permitted by Indiana’s Open Door Law.”
According to Britt, the Open Door Law does allow for closed sessions to discuss school consolidation. But, according to the law - they “must be necessary for competitive or bargaining reasons.” Not everything can be done in closed session, Britt said, particularly as the committee is “galvanizing its recommendation to the school board.”
Other business
The board also will act on a calendar amendment. Starting this spring, Indiana juniors will take the College Board’s SAT, which serves as Indiana’s accountability assessment for math and English/language arts.
The district is asking for a high school eLearning Day March 3. The high schools don’t have spaces large enough to properly administer the SAT, and many other districts across the state also will have an eLearning Day for SAT administration.
The VCSC will conduct the SAT administration for juniors onsite at the high schools while students in grades 9, 10, and 12 will have eLearning at home.
The board also will be asked to approve a $1.4 million Build, Grow, Learn stabilization grant, Round 2.
With funding from the first round already approved, Vigo County has now received a total of $2.2 million to support Early Learning programs.
The grants are designed to provide short-term funding to early education programs that have faced increased costs and challenges brought on by COVID-19.
The funds allow VCSC to stabilize operations and build capacity for the future in the following schools: Deming Early Learning Center, Farrington Grove Elementary, Fuqua Elementary, Sugar Grove, Terre Town Elementary, Little Racers at Riley Elementary, Little Braves in Washington High School, and Vikes and Tykes in West Vigo High School.
Funds were determined based on student and staff numbers. Funds can be used for: health and safety; personnel costs; facility and maintenance or improvement; Covid 19 safety; business continuation; and mental health supports.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
