Jimmy McKanna was elected president of the Vigo County Board of Health on Wednesday evening, and Dr. Amber Cadick was voted vice president.
Both votes were unanimous after the previous president, Dr. James Turner, removed himself from consideration.
After the vote, Dr. Darren Brucken, health officer, commended Turner on his service to the board to applause.
A new member of the board, Marc Keilman, was sworn in. He works at Union Health and is a graduate of Purdue University’s pharmacy school.
In other business:
- Brucken noted that Vigo County came in at No. 63 out of 92 in the state of Indiana’s county health rankings. He conceded the number was low, but noted that a mere few years ago, Vigo County had been ranked 83rd out of 92.
- The Health Department’s Tire Amnesty Days will continue through May 5. Tire drop-offs must be pre-authorized and are by appointment only; call 812-234-9181. Up to 10 tires can be brought in for no charge; a fee will be charged for more. Tires can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Health Department’s Vector Control, 1241 Seventh Ave.
- Tire amnesty is particularly important this year, as both mosquitoes and ticks are expected to be rampant this year due to the mild winter, health personnel said.
- The Health Department will organize a blood drive June 15 in the parking lot of the Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St.
- Recently diagnosed HIV cases exceeded the threshold for Vigo County, so the Health Board is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to tackle the issue.
- In her financial report, bookkeeper Rhonda Coombs stated, “We’re healthy so far as the numbers are concerned.”
