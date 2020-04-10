Local McDonald’s owner-operators are offering free drinks through April 17 to healthcare employees working long hours to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through end of business on April 17, participating McDonald’s locations will provide the option of one free medium hot drip or iced coffee, large sweet tea or large soft drink to local healthcare employees during each visit to a McDonald’s drive-thru.
McDonald’s is extending this offer to local healthcare employees in the drive-thru only. Healthcare workers should show their healthcare ID badge when ordering. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.
Participating Wabash Valley restaurants include:
Terre Haute: 3030 Wabash Ave., 2111 Lafayette Ave., 3606 S. Dixie Bee Road, 222 S. Third St. and 2633 S. Indiana 46 (I-70 & 46);
Brazil: 907 E National Ave. and 4376 N. Indiana 59
Clinton: 1796 E. Indiana 163;
Linton: 2251 E. Indiana 54;
Sullivan: 755 W. Indiana 154.
