Former Indiana state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick made a stop Thursday at Terre Foods in 12 Points, part of a two-day, statewide tour to launch her 2024 campaign for Indiana governor on the Democratic ticket.
McCormick, who had earlier announced in her hometown of New Castle, said she's been visiting citizens across the state the past few months.
”Everywhere I visited, one thing is clear. Hoosiers do not recognize the out-of-touch divisiveness that is happening at the statehouse," she said.
Hoosiers expect a leader "who will believe in common sense and who will work in a bipartisan manner to solve problems and make Indiana the best state she can be," McCormick told reporters and a few other attendees, including Fred Nation, Brandon Sakbun and Jim Chalos.
Sakbun, a political newcomer, won Tuesday's Democrat mayoral primary election in Terre Haute and will face Republican incumbent Duke Bennett in the general election.
"Allow me to introduce our next governor, Jennifer McCormick," Sakbun said as the announcement got underway.
McCormick, a former Republican state superintendent of public instruction when the position was still an elected one, said she is running because "it’s time to put Hoosiers first to protect their rights and their freedoms. It’s time for Hoosiers to have a voice and a leader who will empower them to make their own decisions.”
She added, “It’s time the divisiveness stops and common sense is restored.”
As governor, she would champion a high quality education system. "That means child care, universal pre-K, K-12 and post-high school training, education and skill development," she said.
She called for accessible and affordable health care, "including the freedom for women and families to make their own decisions."
Another priority includes a strong economy for urban, suburban and rural Indiana. "We need good-paying jobs and an educated and skilled workforce," she said.
Another focus needs to be safe streets and neighborhoods "for all Hoosiers," she said.
She pledged to be a leader "who will demand fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability."
McCormick, 53, of New Castle, was a special education and language arts teacher before becoming an elementary school principal, then superintendent of the Yorktown school district near Muncie before her first political campaign for state superintendent of public instruction.
She received her doctorate in educational leadership from Indiana State University.
According to an Associated Press report, McCormick broke with Statehouse Republicans over education policy in the years after her successful 2016 campaign as the GOP candidate for state schools chief.
She changed her party affiliation after her term ended in early 2021 and has traveled the state for several months speaking at Democratic and public school advocacy events.
She’s the only publicly active potential Democratic candidate for the 2024 race to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.
She released a campaign launch video Thursday in which she denounced Statehouse Republicans for pushing “extreme ideas,” invoking topics such as the statewide abortion ban and the repeal of the state’s handgun permit requirement approved last year, while keeping Indiana’s gasoline taxes among the highest in the country.
At her Terre Haute announcement, McCormick acknowledged the challenges ahead in terms of fundraising.
“We know what we are up against over the coming months," she said. "We are very committed to getting the resources we’re going to need for a competitive race."
She also addressed her priorities as far as Indiana public education and the significant expansion of private school vouchers in the recent legislative session.
"Indiana is leading the nation in attempts to privatize public education," she said. "It has been tough on all districts," include Vigo County schools and districts in surrounding counties.
"What we need to do is bring common sense back and make sure people understand the formula of how schools are actually funded and inform communities on where that funding is actually going," she said.
While the current Republican super majorities in both the House and Senate can make changes difficult, the governor's office provides a platform that can be used to inform and also to make appointments on committees and boards, "which is incredibly important," she said.
"That office is setting an example for the messaging and rhetoric that is going out in Indiana for the support, or right now lack of support, for public education," she said.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
