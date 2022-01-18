McCollough new RHIT public safety chief

Tamara McCollough is the new director of public safety at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the college has announced.
She started her new duties Monday.
A native of Michigan City, McCollough has nearly 16 years of experience working in law enforcement and for a public safety department at a higher education institution.
She served as police lieutenant, Clery compliance officer, field training program coordinator and accreditation manager at the Indiana State University police department. She also is an adjunct lecturer for the School of Criminology and Security Studies at ISU, where she teaches an ethics in criminal justice course.
McCollough earned bachelor and master’s degrees in criminology and criminal justice from ISU. She was a recipient of ISU’s University Medallion in 2017.
McCollough is currently a doctoral candidate pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership and management at Drexel University.
