Mayoral forum focuses on economic development

A trio of candidates for Terre Haute mayor were center stage at Indiana Theatre on Wednesday to espouse their plan for the city if elected in just over one month's time.
Hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, many of the forums questions focused on economic development and supporting the chamber's mantra of building business and community.
In that vein the event opened with a question about what candidates believe is the city's most underutilized asset and how they plan to capitalize on its potential to curb population loss and bolster per capita income.
Republican candidate and incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett favored an economic development response, saying the Terre Haute Regional Airport and 181st Intelligence Wing is a well of untapped potential.
"We have a huge opportunity when it comes to the 181st Intelligence Wing," Bennett said. "We've been working with the [Indiana Economic Development Corporation] and the governor [Eric Holcomb] for many months now on defense development related activities.
"The governor is focused on bringing those dollars to the state as a whole and to Terre Haute specifically," Bennett said. " ... We're trying to approach this in a way that businesses have a place to be at the airport instead."
Democrat candidate and city council member Karrum Nasser took a more human capital approach to the answer, saying the retention of students graduating from the areas higher education institutions has to be a focus in the near future.
"We struggle to take advantage of our pipeline of young talent from our four local colleges," Nasser said. "It's disheartening that our retention rate to keep those young people here is very low.
"We need to reach out to the universities to see what's causing that and, I think a lot of that has to do with our blighted community. ... Until we start reaching out to the young people and let them know that we're interested in keeping them here and keeping their talents here, we'll always being struggling with what we are now."
Independent candidate Pat Goodwin said Terre Haute has to double down in its commitment to developing its natural assets and become an outdoor destination for the Midwest.
"Our most underutilized physical asset is the river," Goodwin said. "We've made a lot of promise on the west side and some on the northeast portion near Indiana State University, but we have huge untapped potential along the riverfront from the ISU track all the way down to Interstate 70."
The trio later tackled one of the city's growing problems in the increasing number of homeless people, especially ahead of the coming winter.
Nasser said it's an issue that's not going away and is something the city should take some role in helping solve.
"The city needs more funding in place to help out with this epidemic," Nasser said. "I know the county is looking at doing something and that's an opportunity for us to work with them. The fact that that number of those in homelessness has increased for the past few years shows that there's much work that needs to be done."
And while Nasser said the city should have some role, Goodwin advocates for city government to take a leading role in establishing a homeless shelter.
"I support having a homeless shelter in Terre Haute, but I'm not sure that needs to be a new building, I'm sure there's a currently empty building we could utilize for that. And I support using some city funds to help with that," Goodwin said.
Goodwin later said working with an organization like Mental Health America and its tiny homes project could be another avenue worth exploring.
Bennett said it's not the city's place nor should it be the taxpayer's burden to care for the homeless, instead saying local non-profit organizations are more than capable and equipped to serve the homeless population.
"I think the people best prepared to deal with that are the local not for profits, whether it's a church or a non-religious organization" Bennett said. "I think the city can help fund those entities do that, but I would not use city taxpayer dollars to create a shelter.
"If you look all across the United States homelessness is a major problem. They've poured more and more local dollars into and the problem continues to grow. It's an addiction issue and mental health issue. We need to invest more in those programs"
As has been the case with similar forums hosted by Citizens of Action, the Tribune-Star and League of Women Voters of Vigo County and the Greater Terre Haute NAACP, independent candidate Shane Meehan was invited but declined to participate.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
