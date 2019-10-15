A trio of Terre Haute mayoral candidates on Tuesday outlined why they should be the city’s next mayor and how the relationship between the city and one of its biggest employers and economic drivers is important moving forward.
Before a standing-room only crowd of students and residents in Indiana State University’s Magna Carta room, Republican and incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, Democrat Karrum Nasser and independent Pat Goodwin each made their pitch with the election less than three weeks away.
And while several of the questions were standard forum fare — neighborhood blight, city finances and quality of life improvements — many of the others gauged how each candidate would ensure city government better engages with Indiana State University and its thousands of students.
Being just a block off the city’s main downtown drag and home to thousands of students each looking for jobs upon graduation, the candidates were asked how they would asses the current relationship between city and university and how they plan to strengthen that bond.
Goodwin said the relationship has to be a collaborative effort with both city officials and students wanting to come together for the betterment of all.
“We need to have a collaborative effort between city government and ISU at every single opportunity we have,” Goodwin said. “We have to try to come together and do things that are better for students and good for the citizens.
“I think traditionally Terre Haute has had a problem with what they call the town-gown relationship and I think a mayor needs to embrace that relationship and work to help his constituents understand that relationship.”
Nasser said the city can do nothing better for the university and its students than create an economy where good-paying jobs are available upon graduation.
“We need to create opportunities for our students to be able to stay here once they graduate, if they desire to do so,” Nasser said. “ ... I have two kids that go here and the fact they feel there is no opportunity for them ... We need to realize there is a pipeline of young talent and we need to find ways for them to stay here.”
Bennett said ISU has a huge economic development impact on Terre Haute and that it would behoove whomever is elected to continue building and maintaining the relationship between the two.
“It’s really really important you tear down those walls separating the two and I feel we’ve been doing that the past 12 years,” Bennett said. “But if you talk to mayors in any other college town they’ll tell you the exact same thing: college kids don’t stay in Muncie or Bloomington or South Bend or West Lafayette because they think the grass is greener somewhere else.”
But how, specifically, can city government help retain the young, educated graduates, an attendee followed up?
Bennett said there’s no one answer.
“There are two things that really stick out to me, one is there has to be good-paying jobs ... and quality of life,” Bennett said. “We’ve made some major progress in those areas, but when you compare college towns to college towns, we’re all trying to do the same thing but Indiana is still losing population and students to other states.”
Goodwin said to retain recent graduates Terre Haute needs to first create an environment in which they want to live and let the growth then come out of that, not vice versa.
“We talk about economic development and if we can have the economic development then we can have the nice things for our kids, to get them to stay,” Goodwin said. “But that’s not really how it works anymore. We have to commit to creating the nice environment and then we’ll see the economic growth.
“The companies will come here because they’ll know their employees will want to live here. That’s how we’ll keep your kids here.”
Nasser again said it has to start with creating a skilled, diverse workforce that a company looking to expand or relocate would have a hard time overlooking.
“We need to make it so when employers want to come here they have a skilled workforce needed to do those jobs,” Nasser said. “Currently we have about 1,600 in our community that aren’t filled because we don’t have a skilled enough workforce.
“What are we doing to connect those employees that want that work with the employers that want to offer that job?”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
