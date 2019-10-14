Indiana State University will host a mayoral candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15) in the Magna Carta Room in Federal Hall.
Candidates for mayor of Terre Haute will answer questions from students and the public regarding their vision for the city and its relationship to the campus community. Participants will be Republican candidate and incumbent mayor Duke Bennett, independent Pat Goodwin, and Democrat Karrum Nasser.
Moderators will be Greg Goode, ISU’s executive director of government relations and university communication, and Nancy Rogers, ISU vice president for university engagement.
