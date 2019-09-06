Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett at 3 p.m. Sept. 13, in the City Hall courtroom will pronounce the date Marlena Jo Ladd Johnson-Hill Day.
Ladd Johnson-Hill has devoted much of her life to community service, including as a member of the Vigo County School Corp. board.
Other posts of service included the Western Indiana Community Action Agency, NAACP, Church of God in Christ and the Saints Home, Bethlehem Chapter 6 and later Order of Eastern Star 54, and at Eli Lilly and at GE Aviation.
She is locally educated at schools including Elizabeth Warren, Woodrow Wilson, Gerstmeyer Tech, Terre Haute North Vigo, and she graduated in 1976 from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
