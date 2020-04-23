Mayor: Terre Haute's been slowed, not stopped

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett covered a lot of ground in an hour-long televised talk Thursday night with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig. Among the newest developments:

• Union Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing abilities and will establish a downtown site where employers can send an employee for a test. More information on that project is expected soon.

• Ivy Tech Community College will participate in a statewide testing program conducted by the state and Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health. Although that will not be an open testing site, the mayor said, it’s important the area’s data is captured and accurately assessed.

Big projects

Like the state and nation, the Wabash Valley is experiencing something not seen in the lifetimes of most, the mayor said. But the pandemic does not mean some of the big projects set to start this spring and summer are scrapped – they’re just slowed a bit.

Utilities relocation work began this week on the downtown convention center, with the $34.5 million project estimated for a 22-month build-out. An agreement to buy the Vigo County School Corp.’s property on Wabash Avenue has been reached, and Bennett said he hopes the school board will approve that sale next week.

Also, the city will get the new police station started soon, the mayor said of his plan to move the police from their dilapidated, century-old headquarters in the 1200 block of Wabash Avenue and into the former Tribune-Star building at 222 S. Seventh St.

The mayor said he doesn’t have any specific information on the Terre Haute casino project because of an Indiana Gaming Commission inquiry into questions surrounding actions by one executive of the license applicant, but he does believe Terre Haute will hear positive news in the next couple of months.

“All of those big projects are happening and will continue to happen this year,” Bennett said, adding he felt that despite this difficult spring “this year is going to end in a bang.”

City finances

That’s not to say the mayor and the City Council do not have work and decisions ahead of them. The COVID-19 pandemic has change life and commerce locally and throughout the Hoosier state.

The state, for instance, is allowing property taxes normally due in May to be paid without fee or penalty in July. In another example, the mayor said the reduction in travel and commerce brought on by the pandemic and the related stay-at-home directives will severely impact the city’s motor vehicle and local road/street revenues.

Which is not to say the city won’t be doing road work.

Matching funds from the 2019 and early 2020 Community Crossings state grants are secured and projects are a go, including the two-year, $8 million Lafayette Avenue project. Also still moving ahead are significant projects on Wabash Avenue, Crawford Street, Prairieton Road and North 13 Street, the mayor said.

Further, the City Council next week will meet to consider applying for a $5 million, low-interest loan from the state to help it make its way into the fall as it begins to get a better idea of the actual financial impact brought on by the pandemic and the economic downturn.

Fire, police and other departments

The city’s fire department has been hit by the pandemic, Bennett said, with 34 different firefighters quarantined at one time or another and five of those testing positive.

One of those, John Schoffstall, died April 11.

“The loss of John Schoffstall is the most dramatic thing we could talk about,” the mayor said. “That brings it home what an unknown, silent and invisible killer this [virus] is. Who’d have even thought about that months ago?

“I just want to salute John Schoffstall again for serving his community,” Bennett said.

Two police officers have been quarantined, but both are now back to work.

The mayor credited Fire Chief Jeff Fisher and Police Chief Shawn Keen with working quickly to revise protocols and procedures and to obtain personal protective equipment, as well as continuing to work on grant funding for more.

Elsewhere, the mayor said, the city has adjusted across the board and knows it will have more to do – from physical changes to offices and worker spacing to stocking up on everything from PPE to cleaning supplies.

COVID-19 could return, and there’s a flu season ahead this fall, he noted.

For now, Bennett said he does not foresee city layoffs, although it is likely the city will not replace departing employees.

All city services are available, the mayor said. If anyone has an issue or a question, they can call the city’s 311 line and an operator will get the caller routed to the right person or resource.

The outlook

Bennett said no one can predict how the pandemic will play out in the days ahead, but Terre Haute had good momentum – including major projects getting started and balanced budgets when the pandemic hit.

That “energy will come back quickly,” he said. “I’m excited about our future, but we do need to be prepared,” and that is what city officials and partners like the chamber and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have been doing, he said.

For now, he asks people to stay steady and continue to listen to professionals as the effort to check the pandemic continues.

The full broadcast of the mayor’s Q-and-A can be seen on the website or Facebook page of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.