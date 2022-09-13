Mayor: Terre Haute in solid financial shape

Terre Haute will be spending a little more in the coming year, but it can afford to, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said as he met Monday with the City Council to discuss the 2023 budget.
“We are spending a little bit more because we’re able to,” said Bennett as he presented the budget proposal he’s pent the past three months crafting. The proposed 2023 operating budget is $104,662,879; anticipated revenues total $105,732,140.
Bennett noted that the 2023 budget will be the eighth straight balanced budget.
He said he was pleased with the amiable tenor of the discussion.
“I’ve not had any questions or feedback prior, and they’ve had the budget for a few weeks,” he said. “We’ve met all the goals and exceeded a lot of them that we set a few years ago. It makes me feel good when the questions the council has are more about ‘What’s coming down the road?’ rather than ‘What are we doing about this right now?’”
The mayor said his budget is pretty similar to 2022’s. “It’s up a little bit, but that’s because our operating costs are up,” he said. “We didn’t do anything dramatically different from last year.”
Before the discussion, Paige Sansone, a partner for the municipal advising company Baker Tilly, spoke of Terre Haute’s generally healthy financial condition. She noted that although the city had not collected $15.4 million in property taxes — about 40% of what it could have taken in were it not for legal restrictions — it was still able to make the cash flow of its receipts vs. expenditures pretty much line up.
“For a city of your size not to collect 40% and still make goals — that’s great,” she told the council. “You’re well above the average statewide.”
Bennett noted that of the 23 sundry city budgets, only four have unbalanced funding.
“We’re on solid ground,” he said. “We have less debt than most cities our size.”
Terre Haute was hurting as recently as 2015. Since then, “We have gone from a negative cash balance in our general fund of negative $9 million to [at] the end of this year, we’re going to be at positive $4 million,” Bennett said. “That’s a pretty big swing in seven business years.”
Councilman Neil Garrison compared the city’s current robust finances to the struggles it endured 10 years ago. “It’s exciting to see the numbers really improve,” he said.
Most of the increases in the budget would go to salaries, insurance and fuel costs. Four new dump trucks are on the way, as well, Bennett added.
Councilman Todd Nation asked Bennett if, going forward, when the city acquires new vehicles would it consider those which run on electricity.
“We’re not quite there yet,” Bennett replied, explaining the general difficulty the city is experiencing in acquiring new vehicles: Eight police cruisers had been ordered, but the manufacturer has proven unable to deliver them, and it will take two years before the city sees a new fire truck it has ordered.
Bennett said that if Vigo County’s new casino opens on New Year’s Eve of 2023, its revenue due the city should arrive about three months later.
He listed a number of projects planned for the next five years: improving Margaret Ave. from the casino/Indiana 46 area and expanding the street’s corridor near U.S. 41; building a $12-million downtown parking garage to accommodate the two hotels near the convention center; constructing a new firehouse on U.S. 46; and upgrading the Deming Park pool.
City Hall is in for future renovations — it will receive a new roof, interior walls will be moved and the heating and cooling systems will be replaced. Bennett noted that the boiler went down three times last winter.
In the future, an underpass beneath the train tracks near 10th Street is projected for either Poplar Street or Oak Avenue. Some 300 buildings are in need of demolishing, but Bennett said it can be difficult to find contractors to do the work.
Although the city has been earmarked for $34.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, Bennett said it’s best to be careful in dedicating it to various municipal needs.
“Rushing the funds would be a huge mistake,” he said, noting that only 15% of the ARPA money distributed nationwide has been spent to date. The deadline for confirming plans for the money is the end of 2024, and all funding must be spent by December 31, 2026.
The council will take up the budget next month.
In other news, Marcus Maurer has been named Terre Haute’s new city engineer.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
