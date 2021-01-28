Mayor: Stay vigilant, there's still a pandemic

Residents of Terre Haute must continue to follow health standards of wearing masks, practice social distancing and wash hands as the city moves past 2020 and into 2021, Mayor Duke Bennett said Thursday in his annual City Update.

"We are not out of the woods yet," the mayor said of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Until vaccines become more prevalent ... we still need to keep our guard up," the mayor said during his annual presentation for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

"At one time we had 35 firefighters off, either in quarantine or [who] had COVID-19, so we had challenges in 2020, but I applaud the city employees, some who worked from home," said the mayor, who contracted the virus last year and had to go through a quarantine period.

City revenue was down $1.5 million in 2020 due to the pandemic, with lesser amounts generated from motor vehicle tax, local road and street tax, riverboat income and sewer fees.

"It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be ... [and] revenues began to come back toward the end of the year," the mayor said.

Moving into 2021, the Bennett points to optimism.

"There is such a bright outlook to where we are going," adding investment in the city in 2020 amid the pandemic was "mind boggling," referring to a $50 million renovation project at Hulman Center at Indiana State University; construction starting on a new $34 million downtown convention center; construction of a new $40 million Veterans Administration Clinic and an $11.7 million project at Miller Parrot Lofts, formerly home to the Light House Mission, on Wabash Avenue.

In 2021, the city is looking to invest $999,988 as part of a matching state Community Crossing grants to improve roads. That work will include:

• North Eighth Street from Locust Street to Lafayette Avenue. The city hopes to complete an $8 million project to widen and improve Lafayette Avenue, which started in 2020, in August.

• Locust Street from Third Street to 13th Street.

• Fruitridge Avenue from Maple Avenue to Fort Harrison Road.

• South Sixth Street from Poplar Street to Hulman Street.

Design work continues on a new 13th Street and Eighth Avenue railroad overpass, with an Indiana Department of Transportation public informational meeting slated for Feb. 3. The estimated construction start is now slated for June 2023, the mayor said.

The city's Department of Redevelopment this year looks to improve 131/2 Street and 14th Street from Washington Avenue to Dean Avenue. Then improve Dean Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street. A $200,000 roof replacement is planned for the Washington Community Center and a street/storm water project is planned along Indiana 46.

"We will have to do some improvements for some entry ways into the casino and some storm water work to support the growth in that area," Bennett said.

Other redevelopment work includes a goal this year to remove 100 condemned structures. The city is already in the process of removing 35 structures, the mayor said. The city in 2020 demolished 67 houses, three garages and one commercial building. The city has 244 residential properties, 31 garages and three commercial buildings on a condemned list, the mayor said.

Other projects for 2021 include a phased-in street lighting upgrade along Third Street/U.S. 41 from the split at Indiana 63/U.S. 41 south to Interstate 70.

A planned project envisioned this year includes a neighborhood revitalization in the Herz-Rose Park/Ryves Hall area, Bennett said.

"It is a strategy to inventory the whole area, from an infrastructure perspective first," the mayor said after his presentation. "We have [Americans with Disabilities Act] ramps that we have to put in at most street corners. I have talked to the Wabash Valley Homebuilders Association about some incentives to maybe build some new housing there, as we have a lot of homes we have knocked down in that area."

A new fire station is in the works for the city's east side. The city is working to determine a location to serve both a new casino and Terre Haute Regional Airport. A site will depend on whether the city is selected for an F-35 training project, Bennett said. The U.S. Air Force expects to reach a decision in February.

If the airport is selected, the Air Force would provide fire protection service and a different eastside location could be used for a fire station.

If the F-35 program is not selected for the airport, "We are looking at options that we can serve both the airport and the casino. It would likely be on the east side of Indiana 46 and on the west side of the airport somewhere to serve both," the mayor said.

Looking back at 2020

The pandemic did bring some dedicated funds to the city last year.

The city received $4.06 million in a 100% reimbursement grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for operation and capital costs for the city bus system.

"We were able to purchase new buses, so we have three new buses on order and then five more buses that will be placed on order in the next few months," the mayor said. "We will take delivery of all those buses in 2021."

The city also received $902,204 for a community development block grant used to provide funding to agencies such as the Wabash Valley Health Clinic, Reach Services, Hamilton Center and Catholic Charities Foodbank. Also, more than $1.97 million in a CARES Act reimbursement fund went to the city for expenses related to the pandemic.

The biggest hit was to small business, some which did not receive paycheck protection funds, the mayor said. However, there were new business opening.

"We still had 23 ribbon cuttings for new businesses last year," down from a typical year of 54, the mayor said.

He said the impact from a rent moratorium remains to be seen, as well as delayed payment of utility bills. Additionally, Bennett forecast the city could lose between $2.5 million to $3 million in 2022 due to the delayed loss of local income tax revenue, as many people went on unemployment during the peak of the pandemic, from March to June in 2020.

In city finances, the general fund in 2020 had a $2.3 million surplus, while the city finished with a $1.2 million surplus in 2019. However, the city's golf courses and group health funds were in the red.

"As far as golf courses, next year beginning in 2022, we will have [a] balanced budget for those and will only be dealing with a negative cash balance from the past. Last year was a good year for golf courses. We actually exceeded the revenue we had on golf courses in a long time because it was one of the few activities you could do during COVID-19."

The city was able to refinance a sanitary district wastewater treatment bond, saving $1.3 million in interest, and it refinanced a [tax increment finance] State Road 46 bond, saving $528,000 in interest costs.

The city also issued a $12.2 million bond, at 2.85% over 20 years, for a new police station in the former Tribune-Star building on South Seventh Street.

Public safety

In public safety, total violent crimes were up. A breakdown shows:

• 451 violent crimes (including 9 murders) in 2020 versus 337 in 2019, an increase of 114 crimes or a 12% increase.

• The police department obtained new ballistic vests, tasers and body cams, and 25 new police vehicles, including a transport vehicle. The department will get additional 25 cars this year along with an equipment vehicle for the Special Response Team and a command van.

For the fire department, total calls were up. A breakdown shows:

• 11,258 calls in 2020 versus 10,917 in 2019.

• EMS calls were down at 7,768 in 2020 versus 7,911 in 2019.

• The top three non-emergency medical service calls were reported fires (1,208); lifting assistance (736); and motor vehicle accidents (588).

The average response time for an engine/ladder was up due to COVID-19 cleaning requirements, the mayor said. The average time was 4 minutes, 12 seconds in 2020. The mayor said the usual pre-COVID response time was 3 minutes, 30 seconds. The average ambulance response time was 6 minutes, 34 seconds in 2020.

Goals in 2021 for the fire department include two new fire engines and new radios, the mayor said.

Redevelopment department

The city's Department of Redevelopment assisted with several projects in 2020. They include:

• Providing $530,000 to the Wabash Valley Health Center.

• $360,000 to Next Step exterior building and HVAC renovations.

• $100,000 to Miller Parrot Project, in the former Lighthouse Mission.

• $155,000 in facade/upper floor housing grant to Haute House Flats.

• $710,000 for Dean Avenue improvements to Franklin Street and 13th Street to 14th Street.

• Design and acquisition underway on Margaret Avenue from Rockwood Lane to Fruitridge Avenue, with a new water line from Rockwood Lane to Stratford Hills.

