Mayor sets $97 million budget for city

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett presented at a special meeting of the Terre Haute City Council on Tuesday a detailed breakdown of his proposed 2021 city budget.
Bennett has proposed a $97,088,267 budget against $98,748,537 in projected miscellaneous and property tax revenues.
The budget represents a $131,00 increase over the city’s 2020 budget and projects to result in a $1.66 million excess in revenue over expenses.
“We really tried to make sure we didn’t add anything else to the budget other than just increased cost,” Bennett said. “If there were contracts and things like that that went up then obviously we had to put that in there.
“But you’ll find we’ve been able to make enough cuts to pay for the increased costs we anticipate.”
Bennett was also proud of 2021 being the sixth straight year of offering a balanced budget.
“We have a balanced budget for the sixth straight year in 2021,” Bennett said and made note of several times throughout the meeting. “And we project if we spend 100% percent of our budget and collect all our revenue, we’ll have a $1.6 million in revenue over expenses in 2021.”
Of the city 24 operating funds, Bennett said 14 are balanced.
Seven funds — emergency medical services, police pension, fire pension, local road and street, public safety, cumulative capital development and clerk’s records perpetuation non reverting — are unbalanced, meaning the funds will rely in part on cash reserves.
Three city funds — Rea Park, Hulman Links and motor vehicle highway — are unbalanced with no cash balance on which to rely.
Rea Park and Hulman Links are perennially unbalanced and the city’s most nettlesome funds, while motor vehicle highway suffered this year due to lost gasoline tax during state-mandated stay-home orders.
Bennett said the most difficult part of putting together the proposed budget was trying to predict the impacts of COVID-19.
“We made an effort to make significant cuts in an order to compensate for salary increases, cost increases and other potential increased costs,” Bennett said.
Later in the meeting Bennett said the longer COVID’s impacts on the economy persist, the more likely next’s year’s budget will have to evolve over time.
“Revenues are down a little bit and we know that,” Bennett said. “And I don’t know if that will change and be worse than I expect.
“... Revenues are what we don’t know. But expenses we do know and can control to some extent. But we were very conservative [with the budget] and went through it three times.
“And next year, if COVID doesn’t effect us, I think these [projected] revenues are really solid. I feel really good about that, but I don’t know what COVID’s going to do.”
City Council is expected to take action on the proposed budget at its Oct. 1 meeting.
