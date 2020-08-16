Mayor says police station move proceeding

Pandemic or not, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says his long-promised police station project is moving forward with the goal of moving THPD headquarters into the former Tribune-Star building early next year.

And while financing for the project and subsequent project approval are still months out, Bennett says he plans on renovation beginning at 222 S. Seventh St. by the end of the year.

Bennett said the city has reached an agreement-in-principle with building owner Garmong Construction and reviewed preliminary design work from RQAW, a Fishers-based engineering and architecture firm.

He said the building meets all the city and police department’s needs and will save taxpayers money in the long run, if compared to the costs of new construction.

But the mayor must secure that money first.

Bennett said he will ask for a bond issue of about $11.9 million that will cover property acquisition and project costs, while another $1.5 million will be needed for premiums and contingencies.

Debt service on $13.4 million over 20 years at a 3 percent annual interest rate, the city’s financial planning firm projects, will ultimately cost taxpayers $17.9 million.

Bennett said the city’s Indianapolis-based financial planning firm, pitched the idea of combining three of the city’s tax increment finance districts to make any eventual bond more attractive on the market.

Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission greenlighted the idea 4-1 in July and the proposal will head next to city council in September.

“We don’t have to combine [the TIF districts] to fund the police station, it would just be easier to do it that way and later be able to fund other projects in the TIF districts,” Bennett said.

“Doing it this way allows us to combine the assessed value of the three districts and use money across the board on projects you’ve determined worthy. Secondly, doing it this way takes away the necessity for an [economic development income tax] backup.

“... Freeing that money up again lets us tackle other projects with EDIT funds. And finally, doing it this way will improve our bond rating. These are all really good things for not sacrificing much at all.”

If either the city council or Redevelopment turns down Bennett’s proposal TIF reorganization, he says it wouldn’t necessarily be a death knell.

But issuing a bond from solely from the Downtown TIF would leverage the district for the life of the bond and limit what else the city could do in the future, Bennett said.

If the City Council and Redevelopment sign off on the TIF plan next month, Bennett hopes to then expedite the bond issuance, the matter of which must be passed by both Redevelopment and City Council twice.

He said he hopes to have renovations to the former Tribune-Star building underway by the end of the year and THPD headquarters moved downtown by the end of the first quarter in 2021.

