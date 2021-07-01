Mayor 'pretty confident' Vigo County will get casino

Despite a decision last week by the Indiana Gaming Commission to deny a renewal of a gaming license for Lucy Luck Gaming, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett remains optimistic a casino project will come to Vigo County.
“I think we will get a casino,” Bennett said. “I am pretty confident that we will get one. I would just prefer to have that brand of Hard Rock and have [Terre Haute businessman] Greg Gibson doing that because he would give back so much to the community beside what we already have in a local development agreement,” the mayor said.
“Greg [Gibson] would continue to use some of the revenues he receives off of that [casino] to invest back into the community in other ways, too, and I don’t know if we will get that from an outside [casino] owner,” Bennett said.
“I am very disappointed that the Gaming Commission didn’t move ahead with this project,” Bennett said of Lucy Luck’s plan.
Under a local agreement, a community improvement foundation was projected to get $3.6 million in the first full year of the casino. Terre Haute, Vigo County, the Vigo County School Corp. and West Central 2025, a regional economic development, were slated to divide $3.6 million in the first year, while the total local tax revenue impact was projected to be $6.5 million in the first year, according to a presentation from Lucy Luck to the Gaming Commission last week.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce formed an advocacy committee and a casino task force in 2019, including launching a web site proclaiming “Terre Haute Is All In,” advocating for the casino.
“The Chamber of Commerce is still very supportive of a casino coming to the area,” said Chamber President Kristin Craig. “We continue to actively support these efforts and look forward to new developments.”
The Chamber declined further comment.
Bennett said a new local development agreement will have to be part of any casino.
“We will have to have a new one with a new operator/owner, so that puts a little mystery in the the air of what that might look like for local government and revenues here, but I am still hopeful that Greg [Gibson] will reapply and we get this worked out,” the mayor said. “That is my preference ... because he is a local guy and we would get the best product from him.”
Gibson could not be reached for comment Thursday. Last week, after the commission denied Lucy Luck’s license renewal, Gibson in a statement said, “I believe in my community, and I believe in this project. As for Lucy Luck, we may reapply, but I’m not sure if we will.”
Gibson is a majority owner of Lucy Luck and also is majority owner of Spectacle Entertainment, the parent company of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary in northwest Indiana.
The Vigo County casino, which was to be operated by Hard Rock International, was projected to earn $145 million in its first year of operation. The Gaming Commission faulted Lucy Luck for falling short on two requirements: hiring an executive team to run the casino and securing fully vetted financing.
Sarah Tait, executive director of the commission, said last week the commission had concerns with payment-in-kind securities, which was to finance 33% of the proposed casino.
“It is critical that the commission have information about who is funding, precisely the [payment-in-kind] financing, and the company declined to provide it to us,” Tait said last week.
Mike Morris, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, voiced disappointment that the Gaming Commission plans to close on new applications by Sept. 22.
“I would like to see that a little sooner,” Morris said. “I am very disappointed that our local investors at this point don’t have the casino license. I would think with a license issued by the state, that someone in the gaming industry will be interested in picking that up.
“Many of our [county] decisions have been predicated on a casino coming to the community, including infrastructure improvements,” Morris said. “There are different projects we are planning for the future, and at the very minimum, some of those may be delayed. And because of that, I do worry that we may not get a casino.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.