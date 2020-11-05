Terre Haute City Council was formally introduced Thursday to the specific financing package city officials hope to use for a proposed police headquarters in the former Tribune-Star building on South Seventh Street.

The council will be asked to approve the financing parameters at its Nov. 12 meeting.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The Economic Development Revenue Bonds — Series 2020, or more colloquially, the police station bonds — will be used for the acquisition and renovation of 222 S. Seventh St.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the city would look to issue not more than $13 million in bonds to cover the project.

He said project and financing costs are about $12.3 million. That sum does not include interest — which figures to be low, according to the city’s financial planners — for the term of the bonds, which is projected to be 19 years.

Bennett said he hopes to close on the bonds in early December and to have renovation work underway soon after that.

He reiterated to the council Thursday that the project as presented is preferable to new construction and will ultimately save the city time and money.

“We gain an additional 10,000 square feet [versus new construction at a comparable cost] and we can put everyone in the same building,” Bennett said. “… Our cost per square foot is much less than new construction and it will shorten the construction remodel time by about six or seven months.”

The ordinance also includes a provision for using money from the city’s public safety local option income tax allocation, if needed, “to pay debt service on the bonds, to the extent TIF revenues are not sufficient.”

If that backup were used, the city would then not be allowed to take any action to rescind or repeal the public safety tax or take any action that would result in the city receiving a smaller share of the tax.

Jason Semler, who works for the city’s financial planning firm Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC, said it’s not likely the public safety tax will be used as a backup unless doing so would secure the city a much better bond issuance.

“If we did determine the public safety income tax would be beneficial to help secure the bonds, we would have no intention of using that to make bond payments,” Semler said. “We have enough tax increment to make bond payments.”

The city plans to repay the bond via tax increment financing revenue from its new 2020 Consolidated Economic Development Area.

Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission on Oct. 28 approved the creation of the new development area through the combination of three existing TIF districts; the Central Business, Jadcore and Indiana 46 districts.

In the same meeting, the commission pledged revenue from the consolidated district to the repayment of the police station bonds.

Revenue from the consolidated district, along with projected growth in both the State Road 46 and Central Business districts, is more than enough to cover the cost of the police station bonds and still undertake future projects, city officials have maintained.

The city council will take up the ordinance on second reading at it’s Nov. 12 meeting.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.