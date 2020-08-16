The breadth of COVID-19’s financial impact on Terre Haute won’t likely be realized soon as companies grapple with months of lost revenue or shutter altogether and laid-off employees search for new work.

Mayor Duke Bennett and city staff don’t have the benefit, however, of waiting to see how it all shakes out before putting together next year’s municipal budgets.

Bennett acknowledges some of those budgets are going to be educated guesswork built on projections from the state and a hope the virus is under control sooner rather than later.

A helping hand or two from the federal government wouldn’t hurt either, he said.

It was initially feared property tax collection, the lion’s share of the city’s overall budget, would be affected by the virus, and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s pushing the spring collection date to mid-July to give property owners a reprieve in the early days of the state’s shutdown.

Bennett said, in somewhat of a surprise, the city’s delayed spring collection came in only a little less than in a typical year. If the fall collection goes the same, many of the city’s funds won’t be affected.

It’s those funds relying on local option income tax revenues that are more difficult to project, Bennett said.

Specifically, the budgets for economic development, public safety and the county adjusted gross income tax funds are in flux.

Bennett said income tax revenues are paid out a year in arrears and that the state’s shutdown March through June — and the loss of businesses and jobs that have persisted since — will be realized next year.

“If people weren’t paying that tax in March or April or June because they were out of work, then we’ll see that effect next March and April and June,” Bennett said.

“And so however long this last means however long it’s going to last next year in the form of reduced revenue.”

The effects of that will be felt most in the city’s EDIT fund, the mayor said. Instead of exhausting the fund’s cash reserves, Bennett reckons he will be able push projects planned with EDIT money to 2022.

The public safety fund, on the other hand, will see an increase in funding despite its projected loss of revenue, Bennett said.

Due in large part to the city paying its first of five $200,000 annual installments for body cameras for Terre Haute Police Department, Bennett said the public safety budget will grow this year despite calls to otherwise “defund the police.”

“We’re increasing the budget, sure, but we have a cash balance in that fund to start with,” Bennett said. “The hope then is to use some of that cash reserve next year, have revenue return to normal in 2022 and rebuild that cash reserve after that.”

Other funds effected by COVID-19 include the motor vehicle highway and local road and street funds and the city’s waste water utility fund.

Bennett said the highway and street funds are down about $300,000 from where they should be. He cites a loss in gas tax revenue, among other things, due in part to travel restrictions earlier this year.

He said there’s not likely a way to make up for lost revenue in that fund.

Wastewater is down a little more, between $300,000 and $400,000, the mayor said. He says some have stopped paying their bill because of the coronavirus and that he is hopeful, but not certain, many will pay down their bills as things return to normal.

“There are some who just can’t afford to pay their bills right now, including their wastewater bill,” Bennett said. “We’re hopeful they’ll catch up on that, but we’ll see.”

Bennett said he’s identified a way to lessen, at least from a budgeting perspective, the impact of COVID-19 on city finances; it’s just federal law that’s preventing him from doing so.

Terre Haute was given $1.9 million in CARES Act money to address staffing, personal protective equipment and sanitation needs to maintain city government operations. But that’s all that money can be used for.

Bennett said he expects to use only $400,000 of that allocation for its intended use. He, and others, are now lobbying federal lawmakers to either amend the CARES Act or pass subsequent legislation to allow for the balance of that allocation to be used as any other revenue could be.

“In the national conversation you’ll hear them say mayors and governors aren’t spending their allocations,” Bennett said. “It’s because they gave us plenty but put very restrictive rules on its use.

“If they told me I could use the rest of that $1.5 or $1.4 million, whatever it ends up being, I could make up all those revenue losses and we’d be just like this never happened.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.