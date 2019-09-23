The Terre Haute City Council and Mayor Duke Bennett met for little more than an hour Monday evening in a special meeting regarding the proposed 2020 budget.
First presented to the Council on Sept. 12, the proposed $97-plus million budget represents a more than 4% increase in total spending. A proposed $33 million general fund is nearly 3% higher than 2019.
At the center of Monday’s meeting was Bennett explaining to the Council why spending is up overall and why some funds have seen marked increases in next year’s budget.
Seventeen of the city’s 24 funds would see their budgets increased in the proposed budget. Some of the fund increases are less than 1% while others would see a more than 20% increase in funding.
Part of the increased spending, Bennett said, includes several much-needed line item increases, including:
• Two additional Code Enforcement officers;
• Purchase of equipment and vehicles for several departments;
• Lafayette Avenue — Ft. Harrison to Haythorne — street reconstruction project;
• Four percent salary increases for full-time staff, except elected officials;
• Wastewater lagoon clean-up and new debt payment.
Bennett said he was especially excited to include in the proposed budget enough money to create a pair of new positions with Code Enforcement.
“That’s probably the biggest thing we’ve added, those two new Code Enforcement officers,” Bennett said. “We’ve really been short there for quite some time because we didn’t have the revenue to support that.”
But something that has been a goal of the Council over the past few years since it began trying to dig the city out of millions in deficits, Councilman Earl Elliott, D-District 2, asked the mayor how the proposed budget accounts for lowering the city’s reliance on short-term borrowing against tax anticipation warrants and the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
Bennett said the city is heading in the right direction but doesn’t yet have the cash reserves to cut out borrowing completely.
“Just a few years ago we were borrowing more than $9 million, at the highest point of our borrowing, to try to help us get though the year,” Bennett said. “And so next year we’re probably looking at $3 million [in TAW borrowing] and a $1 million loan from Redevelopment.
“So we’ve basically gone from $9 million to $3 million in just a few short years. Probably another year or two we’ll be able to totally eliminate it but we’re not quite there yet as we build our reserves.”
Councilman Todd Nation, D- District 4, noted the need for a new police station and asked Bennett if a $150,000 line item called “police station bond” in the economic development income tax fund was the mayor’s plan for paying for it.
And while Bennett said there are still a number of details to hammer out, including one of many financing options, he said the $150,000 police station bond line item is a fall back in case other options don’t pan out.
“We’re going to pay for a new police station using TIF [tax increment financing] revenues, but we also have that line item in EDIT just in case,” Bennett said. “I don’t think we’re going to need it, but we have it there as a backup.”
Using TIF monies from the Central Business District, Bennett said he is confident there is enough to pay for a new police station. And while Bennett said financing options and design would ultimately determine the end cost, he said a new police station is projected to cost between $10 and $12 million.
The Terre Haute City Council will again take up the proposed 2020 budget at its next regular meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at City Hall.
