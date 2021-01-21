Mayor Bennett will lead waste management district

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will serve as president of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District board of managers in 2021 following a reorganizational meeting Thursday.

Vigo County Councilwoman Vicki Weger will serve as vice president while Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris will serve as secretary of the board.

Karrum Nasser, executive director of the district, reported that more than 18 tons of electronics was collected during an e-waste event on Jan. 9 on Haythorne Avenue. “We collected over 200 TVs and there was about 418 cars” that came to the event, he said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Nasser said because of the traffic, during the next e-waste event, two lanes will be made, with one lane for dropping off televisions, with a second for non-TV drop offs of other electronics.

Nasser said the district charges $20 (cash only) for disposal of televisions. Nasser said the district collected $4,000, with disposal cost at $2,611. He said it costs 19 cents per pound to dispose of televisions.

Vigo Commissioner Brendan Kearns, a board member, said he would like to see the department accept credit cards, instead of only cash. Bennett agreed, saying most people do not carry cash. Nasser said the district would have to pay 3% or more in processing fees for use of credit cards.

Overall, Nasser said the district has been averaging 25 tons a month for recycling materials.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.