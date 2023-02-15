Mayor Duke Bennett unveiled his plan to use $5 million of the city’s $31 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for parks to the Terre Haute Park Board on Wednesday.
Board members expressed enthusiasm for Bennett’s proposals, particularly as no funds from its budget would be applied to the projects.
The Mayor’s plan includes a complete overhaul of Herz-Rose Park to the tune of $1.7 million.
That project would include building a large shelter, expanding the playground and parking lot, adding a fountain-like water feature, a garden and sidewalks, and refurbishing the basketball court.
It’s part of a neighborhood revitalization project that would see six new houses built across the street from the park.
Plans also include improvements at Fairbanks Park. The arch sculpture would be refurbished, seating at the amphitheater would be improved, a river walk would be developed and a new playground would be installed.
ARPA funds can only be used for parks in underprivileged areas, so they will not pay for a $3 million project at Deming Park that will see a new water park near the pool.
That water park would attempt to make some money back by charging admission of $10 or $11 to get in for an entire day. If that project proceeds as scheduled, the pool would be closed next year while the water park is being built.
Plans also include playground improvements at a number of parks. Upgrades to the city-operated golf courses at Rea Park and Hulman Links will come from separate funding.
Brittlebank Park also received a makeover last summer, with new basketball and pickleball courts, playground equipment and restrooms. The total cost was $637,000, with a $260,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources.
The Park Board’s next meeting will be March 15.
Approval on spending the ARPA funds must come from the City Council; it is considering an April vote.
