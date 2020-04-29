We're committed to helping you navigate changes
Earlier this month, the Tribune-Star announced it would reduce publication of its print edition to five days a week, beginning the weekend of May 2 and 3. Going forward, there will be no print editions on Sundays and Tuesdays.
The financial distress triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the national economy, and media organizations that rely on advertising dollars are certainly feeling the pain. Newspapers across the country are taking drastic steps to try to mitigate the severe effects, and our approach here is to cut costs by reducing print editions.
Since making the announcement, we're gratified by the support we're receiving from readers and from the community at-large. It's clear that people in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley treasure their local newspaper and understand the value of community journalism.
As you might expect, we're getting a lot of questions about how we intend to handle publication of many longtime features we've published on Sundays, which has always been an expanded, multi-section edition of the newspaper.
As we head into the first weekend of the print reduction, I want to answer some of those questions and explain how we will proceed with fewer print editions during the week.
The weekend edition we will publish on Saturdays will look almost identical to what the traditional Sunday newspaper looked like. Most of the feature material that appeared in the Sunday edition will appear now in the Saturday edition, including the package of advertising inserts, the color comics section, and the weekly TV/entertainment book.
Parade Magazine will also be inserted in the weekend edition when it is available, although readers need to be aware that there will not be a Parade Magazine this weekend. The company that produces Parade designated several weeks during the year that the magazine will not be published, and this weekend is one of them. It will return next week.
The Valley Life section that has long been a center piece of the Sunday edition will be published in the Saturday/weekend edition. That section will contain the popular New York Times Sunday Crossword Puzzle. It will also contain the usual Saturday comics page, advice columns and puzzles/games such as the daily crossword puzzle, Jumble and Sudoku. The Valley Viewer pages with photographs of local people and organizations performing community activities will remain in its usual spot at the back of the Valley Life section.
The Wednesday newspaper will also contain the puzzles/games that formerly appeared in the Tuesday edition. It will also have both Tuesday's and Wednesday's episode of the "For Better or For Worse" comic strip that often carries a story line throughout the week. The Tuesday puzzles/games will also be available for download at our website, www.tribstar.com.
The Tribune-Star, of course, is not just a print publication. Our website and social media sites will remain active every day with postings of breaking news, sports, features and photographs. We plan to add some online features to our digital publications as well. Stay tuned.
Now would be a good time to remind paid subscribers to register for their unlimited access to our website if they have not yet done so. Call us at 812-231-4274 and a customer service representative will assist you with the process. Use that same number for all questions concerning your newspaper subscription.
As always, we value your loyalty as readers and are committed to making this transition as easy and understandable as we can. Thank you for reading the Tribune-Star.
Max Jones can be reached at max.jones@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarMax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.