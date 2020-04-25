Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.