On Saturday, the Tribune-Star published a wrap-around advertisement that partially obscured the front page of the newspaper.
The ad was from Top Guns, a Terre Haute retail outlet that specializes in the sale of guns, ammunition and offers an indoor firing range, among other services.
The advertisement carried the headline “Beto Special” on top of a large photograph of a semi-automatic rifle known as an AR-15. The gun was pointed at the headline.
The term “Beto Special” referred directly to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke who, during a recent debate, made headlines by declaring, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow them to be used against fellow Americans anymore.”
O’Rourke’s comment electrified the already inflamed debate over gun violence and gun regulations in America.
The advertisement played on the controversy surrounding O’Rourke by offering a particular type of semi-automatic weapon for sale.
The ad brought instant reaction from readers. Some saw it as cute or clever in its implication that these are the guns Beto O’Rourke wants to take away from people.
Others saw the ad as outrageous and offensive in its promotion of the type of weapon that has been used in mass shootings. Many saw it as a threat of violence to a presidential candidate because of the way the gun was pointed at O’Rourke’s name.
On Sunday morning, the Tribune-Star posted a memo to readers from Publisher Robyn McCloskey on the paper’s website and social media sites explaining publication of the advertisement was a mistake.
The Tribune-Star’s management knew immediately when the paper was published Saturday morning this ad did not meet its advertising content standard and should not have run in the paper.
Let me explain why.
The Tribune-Star’s standard for refusing advertising content of lawful commercial goods and services manifests itself in the tone of the ad’s message, and the public perception of that message. The decision on whether to publish the ad relies on pre-publication vetting of the content by advertising executives.
Saturday’s Top Guns ad promoting the sale of the AR-15 rifle was lawful in every respect. Sale of the rifle is legal in Indiana, with buyers subject to federal background checks.
Yet the message featured in the front page portion of the ad did not meet the paper’s standard of tone and language. The reference to the “Beto Special” introduced, intended or not, a political trope referencing the presidential candidate.
Additionally, the ad’s French words “MOAN AABE,” rooted in the Greek language, translate loosely into “come and take” and are frequently used by gun rights activists as a warning to government officials who might seek to confiscate their guns.
Thus the ad could be perceived by readers as a threat to O’Rouke’s safety. And indeed it was interpreted that way by many readers even if that was not the purpose.
In a nutshell, the ad submitted by Top Guns was legal but it did not meet the Tribune-Star’s advertising content standard. The paper should have refused to run the ad with the objectionable language. But the paper failed in its responsibility to vet the ad.
The blame for the mishandling of the ad lies with the newspaper. The next day’s memo on the web and social media and on today’s front page were published in the interest of transparency.
As always, we welcome your questions and feedback. And we thank you for reading the Tribune-Star.
