Max Gibson, a prominent Wabash Valley businessman and philanthropist, is being remembered as someone who championed his home community and invested in it as well.
Gibson died Sunday at age 82.
Greg Gibson, Max’s son, provided the following statement on behalf of the Gibson family:
“My dad was loved by so many, and we’re certainly feeling that love today. He was known for being one of the most generous and successful businessmen around, yet if you really knew him, you appreciated his love for the simple things in life.”
“To us, he was husband, dad, and grandfather, and to many of you, friend. We appreciate your condolences, your thoughts, and even your stories. We will be sharing more in the hours and days ahead, but for now, we just want to say, ‘Thank you.’”
After graduating from Indiana State University in 1962, Gibson pursued a career in coal sales and trucking with Gibson Coal Co. and Gibco Motor Express.
In the 1980s, he sold the coal business and pursued other entrepreneurial ventures. He was involved in two local solid waste management businesses, Jamax Corp. and Victory Environmental Services.
He also led several successful residential real estate developments and was a member of the ownership group for the Boston Connection, a popular Terre Haute hotel and restaurant.
Gibson also served as owner and president of Majax Corp., a business and management consulting firm in Terre Haute.
Longtime friends remember Gibson has someone who never forgot his roots and who wanted to invest in his community.
Bart Colwell had known Gibson since 1984, when Colwell worked for what was then First State Bank in Brazil and Gibson served on the board.
“He cared deeply about the community,” said Colwell, now president of The Hometown Savings Bank.
“So many people maybe don’t think Terre Haute is what they want to invest in. But Max said, ‘No. Vigo, Clay County and Terre Haute — this is my home, this is what I’m going to invest in. This is where I’m going to build my businesses,” Colwell said. “He did, and our community is far better off because of that.”
Gibson was a champion for the community and his son, Greg, “has followed along that line as well.”
On a personal level, Colwell described Gibson as “kind, compassionate, he had a great sense of humor. He could laugh at himself. He was caring and a smart business person.”
Max Gibson also loved his family, Colwell said. “His family certainly would be his legacy, even more so than all the business investments and his success in business.”
Bob Wright, also a long-time friend of Gibson’s, said of the businessman and philanthropist, “He gave a lot back to the community” and had an active role here.
Despite his success in business, “He never forgot where he came from,” Wright said.
He described Gibson as “a very common person,” and his success never defined him, Wright said. “If he was your friend, he was always your friend.”
Indiana State University paid tribute to Gibson on its ISU Today online publication; Gibson had majored in business education.
Gibson and his family were generous contributors to ISU athletics, especially benefiting the track and cross country programs in recent years.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said Gibson “embodied everything a Sycamore should be and truly cared about the advancement of both our university and community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted. We send our thoughts and condolences to the Gibson family.”
Longtime ISU women’s cross country coach John Gartland, now retired and a volunteer assistant coach, said Gibson “was very influential to the ISU track and cross country program with his goodwill and generous giving to both the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course and to the Gibson Track and Field outdoor facility.”
Gartland described Gibson as “a great and generous man who will be missed by this city and by Indiana State University.”
The cross country course was a first of its kind in the U.S., Gartland said.
“Max and Larry Bird gave money and the land for the course to be developed.” The course has become “one of the finest facilities in the U.S. and has been host to 13 NCAA Division I championships,” in addition to being used by Rose-Hulman and local high schools.
Gibson also stepped forward to fund the outdoor track facility that now sits across the highway from ISU near the Wabash River.
“I remember the look of great pride on both John [the late ISU track/cross country coach John McNichols] and Max’s faces the day Gibson Track and Field was dedicated eight years ago,” Gartland said.
John Perry, who worked with Gibson for many years in Perry’s capacity as a banker, also considered the philanthropist a good friend.
“I admire him and all the things he’s done,” said Perry, now senior vice president and trust officer at The Hometown Savings Bank.
“He was a very generous individual and he has done a lot of things for the community,” Perry said.
That generosity will continue into the future, as Gibson set up set up a foundation that will support charitable activities in the Wabash Valley.
Gibson “was very instrumental in a lot of positive things that have happened in Terre Haute and Vigo County,” Perry said.
His death “is a great loss to the community, but certainly his legacy and work will continue to benefit the community for many generations,” Perry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.