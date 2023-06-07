The massage therapy program at Indiana State University has received a $10,000 grant and will upgrade its classrooms.
The funds come from Massage Envy and are administered by the American Massage Therapy Association.
The program will add a video display and video recording system to the new massage therapy classroom/experiential laboratory.
Students will be able to see technique demonstrations on a large display to assist with quicker comprehension and application as they view the techniques from each massage therapy station.
Technology will allow future therapists to see better hand and body positions, aid with their understanding of proper mechanics and make their efforts more efficient.
Students can record their personal treatments with this system and review them for critique and how to improve their skills ahead of labs, clinics and exams. Recordings also will be shared on school social media accounts for future recruitment.
