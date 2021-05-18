As mask mandates are being withdrawn, the Vigo County Health Department reports more than 35% of county residents have been vaccinated, but many people still are not eligible to be vaccinated.
The CDC has stated fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors and don’t have to wear masks outdoors, even in crowded spaces.
The health department recommends individuals who have not been vaccinated to continue to wear masks pursuant to CDC recommendations.
The most powerful tool we have to protect against the COVID-19 virus is the vaccine, the health department said in a statement Tuesday. Because of the vaccine, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing dramatically. The vaccine allows us to live our lives more normally and without fear.
“As of [Tuesday], 37.5% of our population in Vigo County are fully vaccinated,” health officials said. “Further, we must remember, that we still have citizens who are not eligible to be vaccinated which are those younger than 12 years of age.”
Businesses also have the right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers. Some individuals may choose to wear masks and many businesses, schools, hospitals and other employers may choose to require masks in their buildings.
That will remain their choice, the health department said. Regardless of the new CDC guidance, this fact remains clear: The most powerful thing anyone can do to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated.
“We have worked together as a community to get where we are now, so please don’t ditch your mask just yet and get vaccinated,” health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.