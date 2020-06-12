Plan to wear a mask if you must to enter a federal courthouse.
U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, chief judge for the Southern District of Indiana, has signed an order addressing the courts' continued handling of its caseload given the COVID-19 pandemic. The order includes the Terre Haute Federal Courthouse.
In general, Southern District courthouses remain closed to the public, with certain exceptions as ordered by the courts. Other than jury trials, civil and criminal proceedings continue to proceed by telephone and video teleconference. Naturalization ceremonies are canceled at least through July 6.
Those visitors with a legitimate need to enter a courthouse and those working in the federal court buildings must wear masks.
Any visitor seeking entry without a face covering will be offered a disposable mask free of charge at the security screening station. Anyone seeking entry to a courthouse who refuses to wear a face covering will be denied entry.
An exception may be made for any person providing documentation that he or she is unable, for medical reasons, to wear a face covering, the judge wrote.
The Court has created a COVID-19 response page on its website, and it is available at www.insd.uscourts.gov/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
