About 25 people gathered in front of the former West Vigo elementary building Wednesday morning to protest the Vigo County School Board's decision to require masking in schools.
As the result of board action this week, masks will be required for grades Pre-K through 6, and while also required for grades 7-12, there is more flexibility in those grades, including an option to remove masks during forward-facing instruction. The school year starts next Monday.
Those attending Wednesday's protest carried signs that read, "My child, My choice — unmask our children," "Masks can't stop a virus," and "Oxygen is essential." One person carried a mask that stated, "This mask is useless."
A Facebook group opposing required masking was created after Monday's board meeting and as of Wednesday afternoon had 1,200 members.
An organizer, Jenica Yocom, said her children would have been in VCSC schools but she's instead enrolled them in a private school; one will be in pre-K and the other in second grade. She wore a t-shirt that said, "Unmask our kids, #WeTheParents."
"I think a lot of parents are really upset about the board meeting," she said. The majority of those attending the school board meeting want masking to be a parent's decision.
"I'm not against masks, but I'm also not okay with not having a choice for my kids," Yocom said. Her older son doesn't like wearing a mask and it's been a distraction.
She finds it especially frustrating that the change occurred a week before the start of school. "We were all excited about school and not having to force our kids to wear masks ... and that was stripped away from us," she said. Yocom suggested designating some schools that offer a masking choice.
When asked about families who are concerned their children may become infected if others don't mask, Yocom said, "Kids are probably one of the least susceptible to this disease" as far as severe illness.
Yocom told those gathered, "I think the only way we're going to get them [school board] to listen is pulling kids out of the district. They won't get the funding." She also told the protestors, "Remember at election time" how board members voted. "They work for us — not the other way around."
Marissa Smith brought her three children and another student, who all carried signs. "We're all fed up," Smith said. Masks are not effective, she said, and masks also make it difficult for students to learn social skills.
Her son, Roy Smith, who will be in sixth grade, said, "I feel we shouldn't have to [wear a mask]. It's completely unnecessary. You don't have to wear a mask in public anymore ... It hurts your ears if you wear it for too long and it makes it hard to breathe."
Also attending the protest were Bobby Sheese and Brianna Frank, who have two elementary-age children. "We don't believe in masking our children," Frank said. "It's not healthy, it's not normal ... I don't want my children growing up like that. They need fresh air."
Sheese doesn't believe children should be forced to mask to get an education. "We don't cover our faces here. It's America. We don't have to if we don't want to." He doesn't have a problem with those who choose to mask. "I just have a problem when they try to force it on you."
VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth issued the following statement in response to the protest:
"First of all, we respect the right to peaceful protest. Our common ground with all parents is that we want our students in school five days per week this year. Just today, Scott County School District in Austin, Indiana — a district that had a masks optional policy — moved to full remote learning because of quarantine numbers. It took that district six days to feel the impact of a mask optional policy.
"In the last few days, other large school corporations like Fort Wayne Community Schools and Wayne Township have changed from masks recommended to masks required in school because it gives schools the best chance to limit quarantines and keep students in school five days per week. After eight days of school under a masks optional policy, Wayne Township had 461 students out because of a positive test or quarantine.
"Locally, cases are increasing and Vigo County is orange on the state’s color coded map. Vigo County has not been at this severe level since last winter. This summer, when we approved a masks optional plan, Vigo County was seeing fewer than 20 cases per week. It is now normal for Vigo County to have 50 cases per day.
"It is our hope that the Delta variant moves out of our community quickly, our local numbers decline, and we can return to our original reopening plan that recommended masks. Our board will review data at each board meeting."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.