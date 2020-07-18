Mary Weaver: An adult ed success story

Mary Weaver has an extraordinary story. At age 20, she has jumped more hurdles than many people do in a lifetime.
In January 2018, when Weaver started attending Vigo County School Corporation Adult Education, she was living at Bethany House, a homeless shelter for women funded by Catholic Charities.
For most of her childhood she had lived with an aunt. Weaver said when she became a teenager, she was defiant and didn’t want to go to school or even help out around the house. She said her aunt finally gave her an ultimatum. Her aunt would try to home school her, but if that didn’t work out Weaver wouldn’t be able to stay any longer.
The home school situation wasn’t working so when Weaver turned 18, her aunt took her to Bethany House.
Bethany House took Weaver in and helped her get her birth certificate, social security card, an identification card, clothing, food stamps and Medicaid. With support from her WorkOne counselor, Weaver found a part-time job as a dietary aid at Springhill Nursing Home.
As a condition for staying at Bethany House, Weaver was required to save 75% of her income, which they monitored. Weaver became much more financially responsible and last February she moved into her very own apartment.
Not long after getting settled at Bethany House and starting her job, Weaver also started attending VCSC Adult Education classes. Weaver said, “Working made coming to class more challenging; I had to change classes a couple of times to accommodate my work schedule.”
Weaver knew that she had to stick with it; in order to get a better job she would need her diploma.
Weaver worked with her teacher, Trina, for 22 months. She said that Trina was very helpful and believed she could do it. She encouraged Weaver when she was feeling frustrated and provided a lot of one-on-one help.
“I also made a lot of really good friends in my class,” she said. “Most of us have gotten our HSE’s and aren’t in class anymore but we still keep in contact.”
In August Weaver took the HSE exam and passed reading and writing; in September she passed science and social studies, and in October she passed math.
“After my first attempt at the HSE exam, I decided to retake the sections one part at a time. It took a lot of stress off being able to focus on one subject at a time and then move on to the next, said Weaver.” Now that she has her diploma, Springhill Village has offered her full-time employment.
Recently, Weaver was asked to speak at a Catholic Charities Benefit Dinner. She spoke of how challenging and difficult her childhood was and that it made her resentful and lazy. With the support she received from Bethany House, WorkOne and her teacher at VCSC Adult Education, Weaver said she was able to push forward and learned to never give up.
Weaver is very excited about participating in graduation and moving on to the next phase of her life.
She said, “I didn’t think I would ever get out of Bethany House or get my diploma. I prayed a lot, which helped me get through.”
Now Weaver can think about her future. She is considering going to college to become a social worker. “I want to help people who find themselves in a spot like me.”
— This story was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Vigo County School Corp.
