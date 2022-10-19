Mary Pat Kelly, an alumnus of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, has enjoyed a decades-long friendship with legendary film director Martin Scorsese. For her 1990 book about him, "Martin Scorsese: A Journey," he provided her with a host of sources, actors from all of his films.
An updated version of Kelly's book, with a new Scorsese interview and introductions by Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio, goes on sale Monday, just in time for his 80th birthday and the release of his latest movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon."
The friendship began when she wrote him a letter circa 1966 when he was in film school at New York University and she was at SMWC, curious about how to get into film school, when the very notion was considered borderline fantasy. As she said, "Nobody quite knew how one became a director".
"The real story is that Sister Marie Denise typed the letter for me and bought a stamp," Kelly said, wryly adding, "For lack of a stamp, my life would be much different."
Scorsese responded with a massive 16-page missive, and a lifetime of swapping correspondence commenced, though it would be years before they met in person.
Kelly hypothesized that he responded to her in part because of the school she was attending: "I think the name itself resonated with him, it's such a beautiful name, and he's very Catholic."
She noted, "Just recently I saw him at the premiere of his Bob Dylan documentary 'Rolling Thunder Revue,' and he said to me, 'St. Mary-of-the-Woods.'"
Another thing they had in common are their birthdays — his is Nov. 17, hers Nov. 18. "We always exchanged something on our birthdays," Kelly said.
Scorsese would also send Kelly lists of books to buy; she'd take them to the school library and they would be acquired. "They're still in the library," Kelly said. He'd recommend movies for her to see. She ventured to the Chicago Film Festival to see an early version of his first studio film, eventually titled "Who's That Knocking at My Door."
Kelly even worked for Scorsese once, doing research for the film "The Last Temptation of Christ" when it was set up at Paramount Pictures. During that time, she was christened "theologian to the stars" by a Paramount executive. Nonetheless, the studio ended up declining to move forward with production; it was made years later by Universal.
"It's a masterpiece," she said of the film, which had a limited run due to vociferous protests by evangelical groups. "It will last forever." Kelly believes it someday will receive the appreciation it deserves.
Of another enduring classic, she said, "'Raging Bull' is a perfect movie. It's brave to take a character who is not necessarily admirable but is trying."
She added, "His genius is being able to give us a sense of the emotions of the people, the real characters, who they were."
Kelly found it impossible to decide upon a favorite of his films, instead diplomatically offering, "At different parts of my life, different movies of his have resonated in a different way."
In updating her Scorsese book, she conducted a Zoom interview with the filmmaker while she was summering in Ireland, speaking with him from the very building where he once received an award named after one of his directing heroes, John Ford.
"He's so intense — spark, spark, spark, spark," she said.
Nonetheless, Kelly found him to be in a contemplative mood as he considered his career.
As it has been since the inception of his career, "His parents still are his principle motivation," she revealed. "Martin Scorsese: A Journey" is dedicated to both his parents and hers.
Scorsese has issued a statement that read, in part:
"Over 50 years ago I responded to a letter from Mary Pat, then a young nun-in-training at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. She had read about the Producer’s Guild Award my student film 'It’s Not Just You, Murray' had won and wished to study it for her senior thesis as a way of learning about movies. I sent her the print, a bibliography and my own evolving ideas about filmmaking. That correspondence led to a connection that endures to this day."
In addition to the Scorsese book, Kelly has written a number of novels, including a trilogy exploring the Irish lifestyle — "Galway Bay," "Of Irish Blood" and "Irish Above All."
She also in fact became a filmmaker, writing and directing the feature "Proud" starring Ossie Davis and Stephen Rea, along with a couple of documentaries and an episode of "Saturday Night Live."
