E. Thomasina Marsili held the lead as of 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Democratic primary election for Eighth District U.S. Representative seat.
Marsili, a former emergency medical technician and small business owner in Spencer, had 11,684 votes, or 36.3 percent of the vote, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s election web site.
Mike Webster, an IT project manager who also owns a web development company, had 10,873 votes, or 33.8 percent of the vote, according to the state election site.
Ron Drake, an attorney and former state representative from Sullivan, had 9,606 votes, or 29.9 percent of the vote, according to the state election site.
The winner will face incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon who captured 37,634 votes, according to the state election site. Bucshon is seeking a sixth term in office.
