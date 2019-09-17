Marshall civic and business leaders on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a new Pilot Flying J off Illinois 1 near Interstate 70.
The new travel and truck care center at 104 West Trefz Drive in Marshall is projected to contribute $2.7 million annually in state and local tax revenues and is expected to add roughly 50 local jobs.
The new location, Pilot Flying J’s 28th in Illinois, offers amenities for residents, professional drivers and travelers including 12 gas and eight diesel lanes, five showers, public laundry, a driver lounge, a CAT scale and Western Union service.
It includes a Taco Bell restaurant, as well as fresh pizza and grab-and-go offerings prepared on-site daily. Those include salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and hot and cold snacks. The drink selection include Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees.
Everyday goods for quick shopping also are available.
The new Marshall location provides more than 64 truck parking spaces and a two-bay truck service Center with roadside assistance. Pilot Flying J is seeking ASE certified technicians with diesel mechanic experience. Positions are now available. To learn more or apply, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/technician-and-shop-jobs.
In keeping with Pilot Flying J's history of giving back, the company donated $2,500 to the Marshall Community Unit School District C-2’s technology program.
"Pilot Flying J is honored to be a part of the Marshall community and to contribute to the local school district,” Randall Fritz, travel center general manager for Pilot Flying J, said in a news release.
