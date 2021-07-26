Marshall man faces child porn charges

A Marshall, Illinois, man has been charged with possessing child pornography in Clark County.
John D. Pitts, 49, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court with five counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to three to seven years in prison.
Pitts’ bond is set at $50,000.
Federal investigators, with the assistance of the Marshall Police Department, conducted a search of a residence July 22 in the 1100 block of Locust Street in Marshall and arrested Pitts after discovering evidence of child pornography.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office will prosecute the case with Clark County State’s Attorney Kyle Hutson’s office. Additionally, Hutson’s office charged Pitts with possession of a weapon by a felon.
A news release said the arrest is part of the attorney general's work to investigate and prosecute child pornographers in Illinois. Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.