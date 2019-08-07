Marshall, Ill., man arrested after standoff

A Marshall man was arrested Wednesday evening after an hours-long standoff with police at 112 South 14th Street in Marshall, Illinois.
Charles Tyler Livvix, 33, was arrested after holding up in his house and refusing to surrender to police.
Marshall Police Chief Chris Smithson said his officers went to Livvix’s house just after 3 p.m. CST to serve a warrant. Smithson said Livvix has missed court earlier Wednesday.
Upon making contact with Livvix in his garage, Smithson said Livvix closed the garage door and barricaded himself inside his home.
Officers surrounded the house and called for help from Illinois State Police troopers and, eventually, a SWAT team from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System.
Throughout the standoff police called to Livvix and demanded he come out of his home and surrender. It was until SWAT began breaking down Livvix’s front door that he surrendered.
Livvix was taken into custody around 6:40 CST.
Smithson said he is glad Livvix finally gave in and that no one was hurt in the ordeal.
“We’re very happy that he came out finally without incident,” Smithson said. “But I want to remind citizens that anytime they see something like this happening, they need to maintain their distance.
“It becomes a problem when we have to watch the house and the citizens. We could do our job easier if everyone would stay back.”
Smithson said he wasn’t aware of any credible threats made by Livvix, as was the predominant rumor among the crowd of residents, but said his officers were aware of Livvix’s relation to Everett Adam Livvix.
Everett Adam Livvix, Charles Tyler’s brother, was arrested in Israel in 2014 for planning to blow up Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.
