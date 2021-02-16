The 12th annual Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival in Linton will take place virtually Feb. 27 and 28.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife is partnering with Friends of Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area in Greene County to stage the community-based bird-watching festival that celebrates the migration of sandhill cranes and waterfowl at the FWA on the town’s outskirts.
For safety reasons, this year’s events will take place virtually. Programming will include bird-watching tips from the property manager and assistant property manager, a birds of prey presentation, information from the International Crane Foundation, and Facebook Live sessions from bird-watching experts in the field.
On-site visitors to Goose Pond FWA also can take a self-guided driving tour of the property or stop in the Goose Pond FWA Visitor Center to get more information about the FWA’s attractions.
Goose Pond FWA is at 13540 W. County Road 400 South. For more information on the event, visit friendsofgoosepond.org/marsh-madness.
