Vigo County Commissioners are moving a public meeting about the Markle Mill Dam to a bigger venue.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the cafeteria at Otter Creek Middle School at 4801 N Lafayette St. The meeting previously had been scheduled for the Vigo County Annex.
Commissioners Tuesday afternoon released a statement that the meeting is for information only.
"There will be no public comment at this point in time. It's informational only and we plan to have another meeting at a later date," the statement said.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said the meeting location was moved after commissioners received numerous inquires about the dam.
The meeting is to provide information on and discussion of the full removal of the Markle Mill Dam from Otter Creek at Markle Mill Park. The meeting is hosted by the Vigo County Board of Commissioners and Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the National Fish Passage Program and Ecosystems Connections Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.