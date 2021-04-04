The Hobnob Hoopla! Market will be April 23 and 24 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41, Terre Haute.
The market will include more than 120 vendors of vintage and handmade items, plus mobile boutiques and fashion trucks.
This event has been approved by the county health department and will follow Indiana’s recommendations.
Earlybird shopping is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23. Admission is $10 per person.
Purchase online in advance for contactless entry or at the gate. Online ticket sales are at www.hobnobmarket.com.
Market Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Admission is $5 per person at the gate or free with a Friday night ticket or hand stamp.
Kids 12 and under are admitted free both Friday and Saturday. There will be live music on Friday evening.
This is an indoor/outdoor market and will take place rain or shine.
Parking is free.
