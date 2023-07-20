“Oppenheimer,” one of this summer’s most anticipated films, depicts the saga of J. Robert Oppenheimer, his fellow physicists and select military officials creating the first atomic bomb during World War II at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.
The film, set in the 1940s, stars Cillian Murphy as the complex Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty and Matt Damon as U.S. Army officer Leslie Groves. It debuts today at theaters across the country.
Most likely, “Oppenheimer” won’t include any glimpses or references to rural Vermillion County, Indiana.
The area near Dana and Newport — 1,200 miles from Los Alamos — played a role in the Manhattan Project, nonetheless.
The U.S. government contracted the Delaware-based E.I. DuPont Co. to build “heavy water” plants at three sites — Morgantown, West Virginia; Sylacauga, Alabama; and a vast, 21,986-acre stretch of Vermillion County from the Wabash River to the Illinois state line. Heavy water, known scientifically as deuterium, is a form of hydrogen, an isotope capable of slowing chain reactions in nuclear reactors and cooling them.
A crew at the Wabash River Ordnance Works plant near Dana worked in the distillation, or electrolysis process, beginning in 1943. Each gallon of heavy water took thousands of gallons of underground well water to produce.
Few, if any of the workers understood the heavy water was intended for use in the development of an atomic bomb. The resulting weapon — developed by Oppenheimer, Edward Teller, Enrico Fermi and a team of scientists — was first tested July 16, 1945 in New Mexico’s White Sands region.
Less than a month later, U.S. forces dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It immediately killed an estimated 214,000 people, but also led to the end of a catastrophic, five-year world war.
History tends to focus on the “secret” primary facilities behind the Manhattan Project — Los Alamos and plutonium and uranium enrichment plants at Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Hanford, Washington.
The project involved a far broader network, though. That included Vermillion County, and secrecy and limited information were the norms there, too.
“There were literally hundreds of sites dedicated to doing something for the Manhattan Project,” James Stemm, curator of the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in Albuquerque, said by phone Monday. “There laboratories, there were factories, there were mines, there were chemical production facilities like the one in [Vermillion County]. So, it was a very large organization, and a lot of these things were small operations being done in conjunction with other parts of the war effort.”
The circle of people aware of the ultimate purpose was small.
“Most of the people who worked on the Manhattan Project had no idea what they were doing [was related to it],” Stemm said. They knew what their one little tiny part of it was, but they had no idea about the larger picture of the entire program.”
Folks working on the heavy water production at the Wabash River Ordnance Works “wouldn’t have known what that was going to be used for,” Stemm explained. “So, they … would’ve produced the deuterium, loaded up the [rail] cars with it, and sent it off to wherever it went, and that would be it, as far as they knew. It wouldn’t have been until after the war that they would’ve discovered that, ‘Oh, we were actually a part of the project to build the atomic bomb.’”
A handful of Wabash River Ordnance Works plant employees, and a Terre Haute native, are remembered in profiles compiled by the Atomic Heritage Foundation and kept on the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History’s website archives.
According to those archives, Walter Simon, a chemist, learned about the Manhattan Project from DuPont officials in 1943 while he was serving as the Wabash River plant’s manager. Simon then moved to become the first operations manager at the Hanford, Washington plant. Hester Moore was a switchboard operator at the Wabash River plant, before moving to work at the Hanford plant, where she was responsible for organizing the Washington facilities communications system. Terre Haute native Lee DuBridge, according to the archives, assisted Oppenheimer, though he wasn’t connected to the Manhattan Project.
DuBridge was a physicist and the MIT Radiation Laboratory’s founding director.
While not officially part of the Manhattan Project, DuBridge was asked by J. Robert Oppenheimer to troubleshoot issues at Los Alamos because of his experience with the Rad Lab,” the National Museum archives state.
”It wasn’t just the well-known scientists,” Stemm said, referring to Oppenheimer, Fermi and Teller.
Back at the heavy water facility in Vermillion County, which eventually became the 7,000-acre Newport Army Ammunition Plant, the product was shipped to the Oak Ridge, Tennessee plant in unassuming fashion.{
Phil Hess, the former director of the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Dana, was once told by a high school teacher who worked at the Wabash River plant that the heavy water was put into milk cans and shipped unguarded in wooden box cars to the Tennessee plant, just as actual milk was transported. Anyone who might open a can would assume the water replaced the milk and was meant to prevent the cans from getting rancid.{
The Vermillion County facility’s original development, beginning in 1941, was an immense project. “I was amazed to know that 10,000 people were employed in the construction,” Hess said. The workers lived in a large tent city.
Wabash River Ordnance Works originally produced RDX, a military high explosive, and related compounds, before the heavy water production began in 1943, according to a 1984 report from, among other sources, the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Today, the site is home to Vermillion Rise Mega Park, a 7,000-acre industrial park.
The approach of the “Oppenheimer” movie’s release boosted visits to the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in Albuquerque. It draws 70,000 visitors a year, but “it’s been significantly more energetic in the last few months as people get wound up for this movie,” Stemm said.
He hopes the movie stirs viewers to learn more.{
”Certainly as a historian, I hope this film encourages people to find out about these events and about what happened during the time and the people who were doing the work,” Stemm said.
Such a pivotal moment in history deserves that attention.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
