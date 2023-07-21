In the best-case scenario, 2024 promises to be one of Jose Pablo Cantillo’s cinematic finest.
The 44-year-old movie and TV actor who grew up in Terre Haute — where he’s better known as “Joey” — has big plans. For months, Cantillo has been writing, researching and securing funding for a film based on bullfighting. He sees the project as a pivotal moment in “the second half of my career,” an era he’s energized to begin.
“I definitely feel like the first 20 years are the tip of the iceberg,” Cantillo said by phone Monday.
Life is complicated, though. The film industry is on pause indefinitely.
The actors union (the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA) began a strike against the studios and streaming services (the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). The union representing 160,000 actors, such as Cantillo, are on strike to secure increased residuals from series and films on streaming services (those royalties aren’t as lucrative or steady as old TV reruns), higher compensation (just 12.7% of SAG actors earn the minimum yearly salary $26,470 required to qualify for union health insurance, according to The Hollywood Reporter), and to put limits on the “self-tape” auditions that have become the norm since the pandemic began.
Actors also want guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (or AI) that can generate a performer’s likeness on film for a new performance. The union demands that any such use of AI would require an actor’s consent and proper compensation, the trade publication Variety reported.
For viewers at home, the most immediate impact — besides coffeeshop grumbling about movies stars on picket lines — will be fewer new shows on TV and streaming. Scripted TV and film production, and other programs like late-night shows, had already been halted by the Writers Guild of America’s strike that started in May. Now, writers and actors are on strike together for the first time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan led SAG.
The stoppage means a film Cantillo was scheduled to begin working in the fall could now be pushed into 2024.
That means that film could overlap his bullfighting movie.
“Now we have to figure out how to juggle that opportunity,” Cantillo said. “So there’s a domino effect that is affecting many aspects of my life as an actor and my directing a project I wrote.”
He shares the concerns of fellow actors on the core issues involved in the labor stoppage.
“One thing that I absolutely agree with in the strike, and what we’re asking for, is an increase in residuals and compensation to be more on a par with the contracts before we went to streaming,” Cantillo said. Shows on streaming platforms like studio services Disney+ or Peacock, or strictly streaming outlets like Netflix and Amazon, generally have fewer episodes, seasons and advance money than network TV series, according to Variety.
Other issues concern Cantillo, too.
“A hot topic is AI and this whole Chat GPT issue of supplementing writing. [And], at what point will AI and generated performances be something that could pass for the real thing?” Cantillo said. “And we would like to have some language in there and start to regulate that. I think it’s very difficult to know where that’s going to go.”
Cantillo wonders how AI will affect his kids’ generation. He, his wife Kristi and their two daughters Mariah and Eva moved this month from Los Angeles to Greenville, South Carolina. His youngest daughter, who’s developed a passion for music performance, will attend an arts-oriented high school, which is one advantage of the move. Changes in film industry procedures, prompted by COVID-19 pandemic precautions, also lessen the need for actors to live in southern California.
“Auditions now are all online, and self-tapes are the way [to do auditions],” he explained. Likewise, meetings with directors happen on Zoom calls. Thus, “you can pretty much live anywhere you want to live,” Cantillo said.
That said, Cantillo emphasized he prefers live auditions and the industry energy of California, but appreciates South Carolina’s family-oriented amenities. Like many of his characters in action films like 2006’s “Crank” and 2015’s “Chappie,” he likes the nervous tension of in-person tests of his skills.
“I like going into rooms where the stakes are high and the adrenaline,” Cantillo said. “I feel like that’s part of being an actor — going in and having a human interaction with the editor, the producer, the director, the writer and discovering and finding the character. I miss that. And that’s one of the things that dovetails with the strike. That is being discussed, that the onus is now on the actor to self-tape.”
Acting has taken Cantillo around the country and globe. After completing schooling in Vigo County at Dixie Bee Elementary, Honey Creek Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School, graduating in 1996, Cantillo earned a marketing and finance degree at Indiana University Kelley School of Business. But it was a theater class at IU that led him to the stage and Off-Broadway in New York City.
He and his young family moved to California in 2003 as he pursued an acting career. Cantillo has appeared in 26 movies, including 2022’s “Ambulance” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and more than 40 TV shows, including “Magnum P.I.” and “NCIS” through the pandemic years. COVID scuttled a show Cantillo had already begun, “Coyote,” in which he played a border patrol agent alongside actor Michael Chiklis. Even in projects that were completed, production wasn’t business as usual in 2021 and ‘22. Interaction with fellow actors was curtailed.
“COVID-19 protocols were a very difficult process, but I was really impressed with how we took it in stride, and we just kept saying how lucky we were to be working,” he recalled.
He feels blessed, too, with the opportunity to write and direct a film of his own interests — the bullfighting movie. He can’t reveal much about its plot, yet, but Cantillo’s clearly anxious to see it to fruition. He toured 10 plaza de toros, or bullfighting stadiums in Mexico in May. That trek embodies his aspirations for Act 2 of his cinematic career, going well beyond the current limbo of a labor stoppage.
“That was really incredible, so, I’m very excited,” Cantillo said of the Mexico research trip. “It’s amazing, we spent hours and hours and hours driving through Mexico, but it never feels like work because you can see the characters coming alive and see different corners of the stadium, where scenes [feel like they] have already taken place because you’ve spent so much time envisioning it. That it is very exciting to take that next leap. I think those last 20 years have certainly helped me get to this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.