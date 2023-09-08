He seemed so tall then.
In my hazy recollection, Grandpa Bennett towered over me as he held my hand while we walked the country road to the general store in Prairieton. He was dressed like the retired foundry worker he was — white T-shirt, work pants and hard-soled shoes. It was summer, and the sun lit up the east side of the Methodist church on our way to the store.
Those details are clear in my memory.
So was the reason for our outing — ice cream sandwiches, one for my grandfather, one for me, pulled from the freezer in Smith’s General Store. We ate them on the way back. That style of treat made sense. I was about 6 years old, so I probably had some missing teeth. Grandpa rarely wore his dentures around me, so we both appreciated the cold, sweet, easy chew.
I don’t recall him telling me anything profound, though he might’ve. I just remember that trip, our little just-the-two-of-us moment in time.
Indeed, I’ve not forgotten other family events with my grandfather. Watching NBA games with him on my family’s black-and-white TV when he and my grandmother would visit from their home in California. Attending an Angels game with Grandpa, my dad and brother in Anaheim, near my grandparents’ residence.
A gray hat he wore to church once. A party for one of his last birthdays.
But our walk for ice cream sandwiches stands out.
Sunday is National Grandparents Day, and the U.S. Census Bureau sent out statistics on grandparenting in advance of the weekend. Along with numerical fun facts about America’s 70 million grandparents, the Census Bureau also included President Jimmy Carter’s proclamation of the first Grandparents Day observance in 1978.
Carter set the bar high, not only for those recognizing the value of our parents’ parents, but also for grandparents themselves.
“Just as a nation learns and is strengthened by its history, so a family learns and is strengthened by its understanding of preceding generations,” Carter said 45 years ago. “As Americans live longer, more and more families are enriched by their shared experiences with grandparents and great-grandparents.”
But then he added, “The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our nation to their children and grandchildren.”
Today, Carter is 98 years old with 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and has lived that kind of exemplary, selfless life with his wife Rosalynn since he left office in 1980.
His 1978 challenge for grandparents remains crucial in 21st-century America, as does the GrandparentsDay.org website’s call this year to “do something grand” with a grandchild to mark the day.
No argument here with either goal. Still, a grandparent’s most lasting impact also might come through a far more humble gesture — a routine instance they never would’ve expected a grandchild to remember.
If I think of my mom’s mother, my Grandma Lange, an image of her snapping green beans in our garage comes to mind. As she and Mom snapped the beans, throwing the strings and ends into one bowl and the bean bodies into another under the dim garage lights, 7-year-old me watched. Grandma, wearing a house dress and apron, tried to corral my rambunctiousness and get me to help, but my recollection is that I only slowed the process. I can still hear her high-pitched laugh echoing through the cement-floored garage.
I had the most years with my dad’s mother, Grandma Ida, and we had a gamut of experiences together. It’s the small moments, though, that stick out. Her sharing her 1980s government cheese with me. My wife and I making a pumpkin pie with her, using an actual pumpkin baked in her apartment stove. Watching CNN on the small color TV in her living room, with a window view of Third Street.
Most of all, I remember drinking coffee together at her kitchen table, with the sounds of CNN in the background. She gave me advice from time to time. But, as with my other beloved grandparents, Grandma Ida’s work ethic, kindness and simple, sacrificial lifestyle showed through in those little interactions, and that is what stuck in my brain.
Decades later, my wife and I are the grandparents of eight, so far. And I’m wondering which of my incidental quirks or deeds might get cemented into the grandkids’ memories.
They’re young. Six are age 6 and under. Nonetheless, some long-term memories already seem to be forming. Some involve their interests. Others involve their fascination with one of my interests. Strumming a guitar. Shining pocket-size flashlights on the walls. Telling made-up, silly stories. Rooting for the Cincinnati Reds. Playing baseball in our front yard, just like their parents once did. Badly beating me in video games.
One of my younger grandsons spent the night at our house last year, and popped his eyes open as I tried to quietly go out the door for a morning jog. He asked where I was going. “I like to watch the sun rise,” I told him, which is true, but I also jog while doing so.
The next time he spent the night with us, he woke me up before dawn. “Let’s go watch the sun rise, Grandpa,” he said. So we did.
Winter hadn’t yet fully turned to spring. So I wrapped a blanket around us, walked outside to our small porch and sat on the concrete step with him, both of us still in our pajamas. The feel of the frozen step made him laugh because “our butts are cold.”
Then the sun came up.
Maybe he’ll remember, someday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.