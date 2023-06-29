Right alongside New Coke, the DeLorean and a face-shocking beauty mask lies Terre Haute’s niche among some of the world’s most innovative, yet ill-fated products.
All and more than 150 other product flops comprise the traveling Museum of Failure exhibition, overseen by curator Samuel West since 2017.
Each comes with a backstory. West hopes the collection reminds people that progress involves failure, and that innovators should keep on keepin’ on.
For Terre Haute, Exubera isn’t the community’s fondest memory. Pfizer’s Vigo County plant produced that inhalable insulin delivery-system product beginning in 2006, amid high expectations. Industry publications predicted Exubera would yield Pfizer $1.5 billion in sales a year.
Pfizer invested more than $300 million in its Terre Haute plant to produce Exubera and hired nearly 400 extra workers, boosting its workforce to nearly 800 employees.
Most Hauteans remember what happened next.
On Oct. 18, 2007, Pfizer shut down production of Exubera. It failed to appeal to diabetes patients, who found the device to be cumbersome to use. Healthcare providers had balked at the time involved in teaching patients how to use it. Pfizer initially laid of 660 workers and later the remaining employees from a workforce with a $49.2-million payroll. The pharmaceutical giant decided to close a plant that supplied good-paying jobs and bolstered the county tax base since World War II. Hopes that Pfizer would bring a different product line to the plant never materialized.
“We don’t have any other products to put here,” a Pfizer spokesman said in announcing the closure in 2008.
Such stories fill the Museum of Failure. The exhibition has drawn the attention of “CBS Sunday Morning,” the New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, PBS and other national media, especially during its run this spring in Brooklyn, N.Y. That publicity has actually transformed the attitudes of manufacturers of the fizzled products since the museum debuted six years ago. After initially ignoring West and his collection, many companies donate items, invite him to guest speaking engagements and have employees tour the exhibit.
“When they see it’s about innovation and taking risks, every company on earth wants to be perceived as innovative and on top of their industry, and everyone knows that accepting failure is essential part of that,” West said in a phone interview Wednesday. “So I think it’s not that controversial.”
The museum’s roster of items range from “scary” medical products to tragic transportation crafts like the Titanic, strange foods and goofy devices. “We have an entire section of silly items,” West said.
From the strange file, there’s the beauty mask intended to tone facial muscles with electricity. The reward wasn’t worth it for one user, quoted by the museum as saying the mask “feels like a thousand ants are biting my face.”
Perhaps the silliest of the silly is the UroClub, aimed at solving the predicament of needing to urinate while golfing, at least for male golfers. It’s basically a portable urinal disguised as a wide-handled 7-iron, and accessorized with a towel to shield fellow golfers from the exposure. “It’s hilarious,” West said.
His favorite item is Olestra, the 1990s food additive used to create “fat-free” potato chips. Some folks who over-indulged experienced loose stools.
“It’s the fact that you didn’t get fat, but you got diarrhea. It really taps into how we humans behave,” West said. “It was OK if you only ate the recommended serving size of potato chips, which is about a handful, maximum. Nobody eats that; they eat the whole bag, or whole can.”
Food oddities aren’t hard for West to uncover.
“The food and beverage section is pretty good at launching the new,” he said. “It’s pretty cheap for them to say, ‘Let’s do a new flavor of cola’ or, ‘Let’s have a new color of your particular chip.’”
By contrast, Exubera involved a far more extensive approach by Pfizer. It offered diabetes patients an alternative to injections.
“They spent almost $3 billion on this, so there was a lot of expectation that it was going to be a revolution. And it had all of the hallmarks that it could’ve been a breakthrough innovation and change in the delivery of insulin,” West said. “But according to what I’ve been able to find out, one of the main reasons it failed was that it was big, bulky and awkward.”
Even in 2006, insulin pens were more discreet and precise, he added. Exubera came with blister packs. “It was a cumbersome process of trying to get the right number of blister packs into the inhaler,” West said.
Healthcare providers were just as unimpressed as diabetes patients.
Then-Pfizer CEO Jeff Kindler said, “Despite our best efforts, Exubera has failed to gain the acceptance of patients and physicians. We have therefore concluded that further investment into this product is unwarranted.”
It’s likely that Exubera’s failure led to better diabetes treatment breakthroughs.
“You have to remember that Pfizer is a ginormous company. Three billion dollars, I wouldn’t say it’s a drop in the bucket, but it’s part of the cost of doing business,” West said. “It’s a lot of money, yes, and it affected a lot of people within Pfizer and … in the city [of Terre Haute]. But Pfizer and the other big pharmaceutical companies take big risks like these, because payoff is huge when they succeed. Look at their COVID vaccine.”
Indeed, Pfizer sold $37.8 billion of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, according to CNBC.
The difficult takeaway from Pfizer’s Exubera, New Coke, lime-flavored Oreos, Colgate lasagna and other failed products is that those flops shouldn’t deter the quest for better technology and innovations. West said the Museum of Failure isn’t a format to make fun of failure; it’s a celebration of failure and the change it inspires.
That outlook should be familiar to Terre Hauteans, and not just because Exubera. A few years ago, the business-nurturing group Launch Terre Haute hosted a series of “Fail Fests” that encouraged attendees not to let a failure be the end of an aspiration.
That’s the basis for West’s Museum of Failure, which he began in 2017 while working as an innovation consultant.
“The fear of failure is such an obstacle to taking meaningful risks and creating new products and new services and doing things in new ways,” West said. “We’re afraid of failing and we don’t do them, and we don’t take those risks. It’s a big issue with an innovation. I was looking for ways to communicate how important it is to accept failure if we want progress and innovation.”
