Somewhere, there’s an old-school telephone operator who deserves a thank-you card from the Terre Haute community.
That operator’s mistake in 1985 led to the big moment awaiting the Indiana State University baseball team — a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Fort Worth Super Regional this weekend. Coach Mitch Hannahs’ Sycamores will play Texas Christian in a best-of-three series, and the winner goes to the College World Series. ISU hasn’t reached this plateau since its lone CWS appearance 1986.
None of this would be happening if not for a misdirected phone call 38 years ago.
In the spring of 1985, Hannahs was a senior at Skyvue High School in Monroe County, Ohio. As a standout, two-sport athlete at the small school two hours east of Columbus, Hannahs led the Skyvue Hawks to Ohio’s Class A state baseball championship. During a game that season, Hannahs and his fellow infielders gathered to talk to their pitcher. An umpire overseeing the mound conference asked Hannahs a question.
“He said, ‘Hey kid, where are you going to [college]?’” Hannahs recalled earlier this week. “I said, ‘I don’t know yet.’”
Obviously, the umpire — whose name, Tom Cappadona, Hannahs hasn’t forgotten — saw talent in the kid and wanted to help.
The ump asked Hannahs which colleges he’d been talking to. “I told him the schools, and one happened to be Indiana,” Hannahs said, meaning Indiana University in Bloomington. The ump told Hannahs he’d call the Indiana baseball staff “and put in a good word for me.”
At that time, longtime IU coach Bob Morgan was in his second season at Bloomington.
The umpire dialed a 411 operator (remember those?) to get the phone number for the IU baseball office in Bloomington. Instead, the operator inadvertently gave the umpire the number for the Indiana State University baseball office in Terre Haute. Then-ISU assistant coach Steve DeGroote took the call.
DeGroote asked the umpire, “Who’s this [Hannahs] guy? I’ve never heard of him.” The ump described Hannahs’ hitting and fielding talents, and DeGroote told the umpire he’d go watch one of the kid’s games.
“Coach [DeGroote] came out. Next thing I know, I was on a [campus] visit to Indiana State, and committed here [in Terre Haute],” Hannahs recalled Tuesday, while standing beside the bleachers at ISU’s Bob Warn Field.
Hannahs became a Sycamore at ISU, rather than a Hoosier at IU. Lots of good things followed.
Hannahs played as a freshman reserve on Coach Bob Warn’s ISU team that reached the 1986 College World Series. He became a four-year letterwinner, compiled a .376 career batting average, and batted .428 as a senior in leading the Sycamores to the 1989 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship. Hannahs made two All-America honor teams. ISU won 176 games and reached the NCAA Tournament three times in his four seasons.
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Hannahs in the 16th round of the 1989 MLB draft, and he played three seasons in the minors. He later returned to ISU to serve as an assistant coach under Warn for six seasons. In 2002, he became head coach at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill., and guided the Statesman to two conference titles and two junior-college national tournament berths. Hannahs ascended to president of Lincoln Trail from 2010 to 2013, before coming back to Terre Haute yet again to serve as ISU’s head baseball coach.
A decade later, his Sycamores are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the third time during his tenure. They hosted and won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, and hosted and won the NCAA regional. Now, Hannahs and his team are within two wins of the program’s second College World Series berth. His 10-season record at ISU stands at 311 victories and 197 losses, a sparkling .612 winning percentage.
Fittingly, ISU inducted Hannahs into its Athletic Hall of Fame 13 years ago, well before his successful Sycamore head coaching stint began.
Life would’ve turned out differently for Hannahs, ISU and all those Sycamores who’ve played for him, including his 2023 team, if not for that 411 operator’s mistake.
It took quite a while for the IU coaches to discover what happened.
Morgan, the former IU coach, got the lowdown almost 20 years later, while trying to recruit early 2000s standout Lenny LeClercq at West Vigo High School. DeGroote — the former ISU assistant who took the misdirected phone call and landed Hannahs as a Sycamore in 1985 — was now the West Vigo head baseball coach.
“Years went by, and [IU coach] Bob Morgan was over watching Lenny LeClerq at West Vigo, and he finally got a moment with Steve after practice and said, ‘How in the world did you guys ever find out about Hannahs?’” Hannahs recalled Tuesday. “And so then Steve told him the story, and Bob just shook his head and said, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me.’”
Hannahs, now 55, grinned at the memory on Tuesday, a momentary break from his all-business demeanor as his team wrapped up practices in preparation to play TCU at Fort Worth this weekend.
“It’s fate,” Hannahs said. “Just one of those things, and you sit back and think of how you end up in a place, all the things that led to that, and it’s just unbelievable how it all happened and worked out.
“Now I’m a Hautean,” he added.
As late great artist Bob Ross would say, that was a happy accident.
