Ideas that can change and improve daily life brew at debates, town halls and community forums.
That’s why elected office holders and candidates for such jobs should participate in those sessions with the public.
An audience of about 90 people heard lots of proposals, plans and policy stances during Tuesday night’s Terre Haute mayoral candidate forum inside venerable Woodrow Wilson Middle School’s auditorium. Mayor Duke Bennett, a Republican incumbent seeking a fifth term, and Democratic challenger Brandon Sakbun, a former U.S. Army Ranger, answered questions and rebutted each other.
That process enlightened the small crowd, and the airing of those issues and proposed remedies for problems could benefit those attendees and the other 58,435 Terre Haute residents who weren’t there.
The complex issue of Terre Haute’s aged housing stock, including the fate of vacant structures and the need for more homes in a variety of price levels, consumed much of the 90-minute debate between Bennett and Sakbun.
The League of Women Voters’ format, and its moderator Carly Schmitt, kept the discussion moving but also encouraged helpful follow-up responses from both candidates.
The city’s housing situation merits lengthy discussion. It influences the decisions of potential employers and potential residents on whether to locate here. It also affects current residents’ decisions on whether to stay or move elsewhere. Given the declining city population, coupled with the dropping Vigo County School Corp. enrollments, that’s a big deal.
And, housing quality also influences the health and safety of people who call Terre Haute home.
Many Hoosier communities face the same problem, but it’s profound in the Terre Haute metropolitan area. Twenty-four percent of housing in west-central Indiana was built in 1939 or before, according to the Thrive West Central Indiana 2022 Housing Analysis. That’s 7 percentage points higher than the statewide rate and 12 points higher than the nation.
A total of 5,777 homes in Terre Haute were built before 1940, compared to just 3,919 in the 21st century, according to Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority statistics.
Among all housing in west-central Indiana, 11% — or 13,020 units — are vacant, according to the Thrive report. Just over one-third of those vacant dwellings are up for sale or rent, or used only seasonally. But 7,135 units in west-central Indiana are classified as vacant without a clear explanation, and the percentage of those homes is 20 points higher than the national score, the Thrive report says.
Both Bennett and Sakbun emphasized the importance of improving the housing availability and quality in Terre Haute, even as their perceptions and plans differ. Sakbun asserted new ideas, and Bennett explained the reasons solutions can be protracted.
The city has torn down more than 900 homes since 2008, when Bennett first took office, he said Tuesday night.
“With the end of this year, we’ll hit the 1,000 mark,” Bennett said. “It’s taken a little while to do that, because as most of you know, it’s a process. There’s a significant legal process.”
He cited numerous complexities in rehabilitating such properties. The city only owns about one-third of lots where homes were demolished, Bennett said. “It doesn’t belong to us to do anything with it,” he said. “It’s private property.”
Bennett also said that funds through the state Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (or READI) grants — which utilizes federal American Rescue Plan Act (or ARPA) monies — give Terre Haute an opportunity to upgrade and provide infrastructure that reduces the cost to housing developers, fueling construction.
“We’ve put a program together that we’ll be rolling out. Next week it’ll be introduced through the City Council,” Bennett said. “We’re going to help with infrastructure. That’s what the ARPA dollars allow you to do, to help with infrastructure. So, we’ll clear liens off of lots, we’ll put sewer taps in, we’ll do all those things to bring the cost down for a developer. You’re still going to struggle, though, in the inner city, because it’s hard to build a house and sell it to someone when you can’t make a profit at it.”
Sakbun pointed out programs by mayors in other Hoosier cities that, he said, brought results sooner — a point over which he and Bennett disagreed.
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s “1,000 Houses in 1,000 Days” initiative launched in 2013, one year after he took office at age 29.
By 2015, the program had dealt with 1,122 vacant houses, according to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Policy Development and Research report. (See online at https://rb.gy/t6uwt.) Of those, 427 homes got repaired, 569 demolished, 10 deconstructed (with components removed for reuse), six earmarked for repairs by community developers and 110 contracted for demolition, the report said.
Buttigieg appointed a task force of city and county officials, developers and residents, chaired by the mayor (who is now the U.S. Secretary of Transportation) and a University of Notre Dame law professor. The group identified houses unoccupied for 90 days or more, and those with a code violation unaddressed for 30 days or more. The state’s Unsafe Building Law allowed South Bend to scale up the number of demolitions, the report said.
That nudged many owners to fix and use their vacant houses.
South Bend had a budget of $10.5 million from federal HUD Community Development Block Grants and the state’s Blight Elimination Program, the report said.
“They worked with the code enforcement division as well as with the courts to find a way to identify what houses to tear down and rebuild,” Sakbun said Tuesday. “They used a micro-grant program to fund small developers to big developers to the tune of $10,000 to $15,000 per house to help offset some of the construction costs, some of the developer fees. That was a collaborative effort that was funded year after year after year.
Sakbun added, “Those are some of the options and opportunities that I look to grow our aging housing stock here in Terre Haute, Indiana.”
Of course, with any solution to a public problem, the end results aren’t flawless. South Bend’s “1,000 Houses in 1,000 Days” effort to confront its blighted neighborhoods was no exception.
As the South Bend Tribune reported in 2019, the program left many neighborhoods peppered with vacant lots for several years. Residents called them “ghost blocks.” Some also said the initiative inordinately displaced the poor and minority residents from their dwellings, a point disagreed with by South Bend officials in the Tribune story. Those officials also said the city intended to develop some of the vacant lots, but that a “team effort” of neighborhood groups, developers and banks was needed.
Would elements of South Bend’s strategy work in Terre Haute, as Sakbun suggested? Or is Bennett’s methodical approach better?
Tuesday’s debate gave attendees plenty to consider ahead of the Nov. 7 city election.
