In a purely Terre Haute context, the ages of the mayoral candidates in this year’s election seem a bit extraordinary.
The Democratic Party challenger, 27-year-old Brandon Sakbun, would be the youngest mayor in Terre Haute history, if elected, according to Tribune-Star research of newspaper and local historical archives. Among Terre Haute’s 42 mayors dating back to Elijah Tillotson in 1838, the city’s youngest mayor remains Chambers Y. Patterson, a Democrat who served just prior to the Civil War from 1856 to 1860 and took office at age 31.
By contrast, the four-term Republican incumbent, Mayor Duke Bennett, would become the city’s second-oldest mayor, if elected. Bennett would take the oath at the age of 63 years, 10 months and two weeks, slightly younger than the late Pete Chalos, a Democrat who began his fourth term as the city’s oldest mayor at age 64 in 1991, eclipsing seven others who were sworn in at sixty-something.
The circumstance isn’t that unusual, though, on a statewide basis. Indiana towns have elected twenty-something mayors of both parties, as well as those in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
Future U.S. Transportation Secretary and Democrat Pete Buttigieg became South Bend’s mayor at age 29 in 2012, becoming that city’s second-youngest ever. Also in 2012, Republican Blair Milo, now serving in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration, became LaPorte’s mayor at age 28. In that same election cycle, Frankfort voters elected 23-year-old Butler University student Chris McBarnes as their mayor, and later reelected the young Republican twice.
Meanwhile, current Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, is 71 and seeking a fifth term, and former Loogootee Mayor Don Bowling, also a Democrat, finished his second and final term in 2011 at age 83 as the state’s then-oldest mayor.
So, here in Terre Haute, Bennett and Sakbun understand their current places on the time continuum aren’t so unique. And for those wondering if Sakbun’s youth limits his ability to handle running the city’s government or if Bennett remains sufficiently energized for another four years in the job, both candidates have a response.
“Whether it’s my opponent or myself or anybody else that gets involved in running for office, it’s not as much about the age; it’s about the experience and what you bring to the table,” Bennett said last week. “Everybody has different career paths when they get into politics. Some people have been in the private sector. Some people have been in the public sector their entire life. And I think what’s important is what experience you have in running an organization or negotiating contracts or you name it, whatever it might be, that’s the most important thing.
“So, it’s a hard thing for me to say,” Bennett continued. “There’s young people and more mature people getting involved in positions like this all over the place all the time. They come from different walks of life. I think the most important thing to focus on is what experience they have to do the job.”
Bennett first entered office at age 47 after serving as Hamilton Center’s director of operations. Now at 63, Bennett doesn’t view himself in the context of becoming one of the city’s oldest mayors and emphasized his age doesn’t mean he’s set in his ways.
“With me, personally, no, because I’ve changed my position and direction and thoughts on a lot of different things over the years,” Bennett said. “And I still continue to do that. Some people, yes, I could see where they’d be boxed into a certain way of thinking. I’m not like that and never have been. I learn and continue to be educated every single day. I’d still like to think I’m pretty young, pretty active, involved with a lot of different things. And I think I’ll be that way for quite awhile, no matter what I do next after I’m not mayor anymore, whenever that time comes. I’m one of those people that will probably work. I don’t ever see myself retiring and being home and not having some kind of a job. Just because that’s in me; that’s just part of who I am. I really feel like I’m hitting some strides and doing some things, [in terms of] where I’m at in my career and as much as I’ve done throughout my entire life.”
Sakbun, who defeated Pat Goodwin in May to be the Democratic Party nominee, reached this point on a different career path. Born, raised and educated in Terre Haute through high school, Sakbun went on to graduate from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs with a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s in public affairs.
Then as a commissioned officer, Sakbun served five years with the U.S. Army Special Operations Ranger Regiment as a platoon leader, executive officer and member of multiple strike teams, reaching the rank of captain, and afterward transitioned to Indiana National Guard service. His Army Ranger experience, following his IU education, have more than prepared him for the job as Terre Haute’s mayor, he believes.
“I’ve served in roles in the military that put me in charge of folks at the 500, 600 level — assistant operations officer, assistant training officer, a liaison officer,” Sakbun said Monday morning. “In terms of the Ranger regiment there, I’ve done large-scale budgeting projects for organizations, sometimes in the thousands. So, the experience is there, the leadership is there from a military standpoint.
“And then, it’s also unique in the Ranger regiment, because it’s special operations,” Sakbun added. “It is not your traditional military force. We frequently find ourselves in a suit and tie, just like we’re in a full kit for combat operations. It is a little bit of a unique organization. Again, it’s the most lethal direct-action raid force in the history of modern combat; with that comes other roles and responsibilities, as well.”
Twenty-somethings serve in other jobs with significant responsibilities, too, he pointed out. One example came from a woman attending one of his candidate events. “She goes, ‘I had two surgeries about a week ago. My doctors were 28 and 29. Trust me, I trusted them and just [said], You guys are the experts,’” Sakbun said of that encounter.
Sakbun also cited his generation’s familiarity with new and changing technology as a plus.
“We have folks right now who didn’t see a cellphone until they were 40 and folks who’d seen a cellphone when they were 4,” Sakbun said. “There is a lot of information flow that has kind of been unseen in history. And I think that really shows that some folks my age now are definitely more capable because there are more opportunities to learn, to grow, to evolve.”
He sees a benefit for the city in having a 27-year-old mayor.
“I absolutely do think there’s a benefit, because I think you see the world through, ‘Hey, what is our vision for generations to come? How do we lay that groundwork?’” Sakbun said. “I’m not interested in keeping the lights on. I’m interested in being a maverick, being a leader from the front.”
Sakbun said he would select people from “a great mix” of ages and backgrounds for roles in his administration and appointees to local boards and commissions. Bennett said he does the same, while emphasizing business or public-sector experience as necessities for his department head selections.
Both said their campaigns are going well as activities ramp up. Voters must register by Oct. 9. Early voting begins Oct. 11. Election Day is Nov. 7.
“And we’ll just see what the voters say,” Bennett said. “As always, that’s all you can do. You work hard and hopefully you’ll reap the benefits of that.”
